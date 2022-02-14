CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RECORD 2021 RESULTS; 2022 PROJECTIONS HIGHLIGHT INCREASING CASH FLOW & CORPORATE RETURNS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021: Delivered Record Cash Flow Generation

• $1.66 B Net Income; $4.56 per Diluted Share ($1.70 B Adj. Net Income; $4.66 per Adj Share (Non-GAAP))

o Company Record $3.97 B Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) & $2.64 B Free Cash Flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP)

o 14.6% Return on Capital Employed1 (ROCE)

Significant Increase in Return of Capital to Shareholders

• Increasing Quarterly Dividend to $0.23 per Share (~1.7% Dividend Yield2); Targeting 2.0% or Greater Yield Long Term

• Increasing Share Buyback Program from $1.0 B to $1.5 B (Inclusive of $441 MM Repurchased to Date)

2022: Increasing Cash Flow & Corporate Returns

• $5.2 B Projected CFO3; $2.9 B Projected FCF; ~15% FCF Yield4 (Non-GAAP)

o $2.3 B Capex Budget; ~$30 WTI FCF Breakeven Price

o 195-205 MBopd & 1,040 -1,140 MMcfpd Avg. Daily Production

• 21% Projected ROCE

• <1.0x Net Debt (Non-GAAP) to EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) Target by YE22 or Earlier

2022-2025 Projection: Enhancing Shareholder Value Through Expanding Corporate Returns

• Targeting At Least $20.7 B Cumulative Projected CFO & $11.6 B Cumulative FCF (>55% Current Market Cap)

o Based Upon a Flat YoY Capex, Relative to 2022, Delivering a Low Single Digit Production CAGR3

• 22% Average Projected ROCE

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") today announced its full-year 2021 and fourth quarter 2021 operating and financial results, its 2022 capital expenditures budget and operating plan, and its 2022 to 2025 financial projections.

"In 2021, Continental achieved a record level of annual adjusted earnings per share alongside a nearly 15% return on capital employed and a Company record $2.6 billion of free cash flow. Given operational excellence across our premier asset portfolio, we will continue to strongly compete by expanding return of capital to shareholders while providing above average S&P 500 and industry return on capital employed through 2022 and beyond," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer.













1 Return on capital employed represents net income attributable to the Company before non-cash gains and losses on derivatives, non-cash equity compensation expense, interest expense, and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, the result of which is divided by average capital employed for the year, with capital employed representing the sum of total debt and total shareholders' equity attributable to the Company, less cash and cash equivalents. 2 Annualized dividend yield is calculated as the annual dividend per share, based on the February 2022 dividend, divided by the stock price per share as of February 8, 2022. All future dividends require Board approval. 3 Based on $80 WTI & $3.50 HH. 4 Free cash flow yield is estimated by dividing the 2022 annual FCF estimate by the Company's current market capitalization, as of February 8, 2022.

The Company reported full-year 2021 net income of $1.66 billion, or $4.56 per diluted share. For full-year 2021, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $39.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for full-year 2021 was $1.70 billion, or $4.66 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for full-year 2021 was $3.97 billion and EBITDAX was $4.46 billion (non-GAAP).

The Company reported net income of $742.7 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In fourth quarter 2021, typically excluded items in aggregate represented ($91.6) million, or ($0.25) per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for fourth quarter 2021 was $651.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for fourth quarter 2021 was $1.25 billion and EBITDAX was $1.39 billion (non-GAAP).

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDAX, free cash flow, free cash flow yield, net debt, net sales prices and cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) presented herein are non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and explanations for how these measures relate to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures are provided at the conclusion of this press release.

2021 Production & Operations Update

Full-year 2021 total production averaged 329.6 MBoepd. Full-year 2021 oil production averaged 160.6 MBopd. Full-year 2021 natural gas production averaged 1,014 MMcfpd. Fourth quarter 2021 total production averaged 340.2 MBoepd. Fourth quarter 2021 oil production averaged 166.7 MBopd. Fourth quarter 2021 natural gas production averaged 1,041 MMcfpd. The following table provides the Company's average daily production by region for the periods presented.























4Q

4Q

YTD

YTD Boe per day

2021

2020

2021

2020 Bakken

175,585

183,141

169,636

158,604 Powder River

7,189

-

5,161

- Oklahoma

146,131

149,341

147,249

134,506 Permian(1)

4,997

-

1,260

- All other

6,266

6,825

6,341

6,980 Total

340,168

339,307

329,647

300,090



















(1) The presentation of average daily production represents production during the period from the closing of our acquisition of Permian properties on December 21, 2021 through December 31, 2021 averaged over the respective fourth quarter and full year periods. At the time of closing, our Permian properties produced on average approximately 42,000 Boe per day based on two-stream reporting.



















2021 Financial Update

"The Company delivered a record year of performance in 2021. We believe the 360% increase to our quarterly dividend since inception, our recently increased corporate buyback program from $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion, inclusive of $441 million repurchased to date, and our double digit return on capital employed demonstrates the strength of our commitment to enhancing shareholder capital and corporate returns," said John Hart, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning.















Three Months Ended

Year Ended 4Q21 Financial Update

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents





$20.9 million Total Debt





$6.83 billion Net Debt (non-GAAP)(1)





$6.81 billion Average Net Sales Price (non-GAAP)(1)







Per Barrel of Oil

$73.19

$64.06 Per Mcf of Gas

$6.31

$4.88 Per Boe

$55.27

$46.24 Production Expense per Boe

$3.63

$3.38 Total G&A Expenses per Boe

$2.12

$1.94 Crude Oil Net Sales Price Discount to NYMEX ($/Bbl)

($3.61)

($4.00) Natural Gas Net Sales Price Premium to NYMEX ($/Mcf)

$0.49

$1.00 Non-Acquisition Capital Expenditures attributable to CLR

$574.2 million

$1,540.8 million Exploration & Development Drilling & Completion

$382.6 million

$1,166.7 million Leasehold and minerals

$114.0 million

$157.5 million Workovers, Recompletions and Other

$77.6 million

$216.6 million Minerals attributable to FNV

$11.6 million

$21.3 million











(1) Net debt and net sales prices represent non-GAAP financial measures. Further information about these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are provided subsequently under the header Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Significant Increase in Return of Capital to Shareholders

The Company's Board of Directors recently approved increasing the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share, payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022. This dividend represents a $0.03, or 15%, increase to the Company's $0.20 per share quarterly dividend paid in fourth quarter 2021 and equates to an approximately 1.7% annualized dividend yield, as of February 8, 2022. The Company is targeting a 2% or greater annualized dividend yield long term. The Company is also increasing its existing share repurchase program from $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion, which is inclusive of $441 million repurchased to date. The Company has repurchased 17 million shares to date at an average price of $26.00, which includes 3.2 million shares repurchased in 2021 at an average price of $38.74.

2022: Increasing Cash Flow & Corporate Returns

The Company is projecting a $2.3 billion capital expenditures budget, excluding Franco Nevada's share of mineral costs. The Company is allocating approximately $1.8 billion to D&C activities and an additional $500 million is being allocated to non-D&C capital, planned to be primarily for leasehold, mineral acquisitions, workovers and facilities. The capital expenditures budget includes a 15% increase to legacy spending in the Bakken and Anadarko Basins combined with an approximately $500 million increase attributed to the Company's recently acquired positions in the Permian and Powder River basins.

The 2022 capital expenditures budget is projected to generate approximately $5.2 billion of cash flow from operations and $2.9 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP) for full-year 2022 at $80 per barrel WTI and $3.50 per Mcf Henry Hub. The Company is projecting approximately 15% free cash flow yield (non-GAAP). The Company is projecting an approximately $30 WTI free cash flow breakeven price. A $5 increase per barrel WTI is estimated to increase annual cash flow by approximately $300 million.

The Company is projecting approximately 21% return on capital employed for 2022.

The Company is targeting less than 1.0x net debt (non-GAAP) to EBITDAX (non-GAAP) by year-end 2022 or earlier.

Annual crude oil production is projected to range between 195 to 205 MBopd. Annual natural gas production is projected to range between 1,040 to 1,140 MMcfpd. At year-end 2022, the Company projects a working backlog of approximately 175 gross operated wells in progress in various stages of completion.

The Company's full 2022 guidance, capital expenditures budget and operating details can be found at the conclusion of this press release.

2022-2025 Projection: Enhancing Shareholder Value Through Expanding Corporate Returns

From 2022 to 2025, the Company is projected to deliver at least $20.7 billion of cumulative cash flow from operations and $11.6 billion of cumulative free cash flow (non-GAAP), based upon a flat year-over-year Capex, relative to 2022, delivering a low single digit production compound annual growth rate at $80 WTI & $3.50 HH. The production profile under this scenario is approximately 55% oil, increasing throughout the multiyear projection. This level of free cash flow represents over 55% of the Company's current market capitalization.

Given the significant level of free cash flow generation over the multi-year period, the Company is projected to achieve its targets of less than 1.0x net debt (non-GAAP) to EBITDAX (non-GAAP), a competitive 2.0% dividend yield and the $1.5 billion share repurchase program, inclusive of $441 million repurchased to date, with approximately $6.6 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP) remaining at $80 WTI. Additionally, the Company is projecting a 22% average return on capital employed over this time period.

The following table provides the Company's production results, per-unit operating costs, results of operations and certain non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented. Average net sales prices exclude any effect of derivative transactions. Per-unit expenses have been calculated using sales volumes.



















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Average daily production:













Crude oil (Bbl per day) 166,694

176,639

160,647

160,505 Natural gas (Mcf per day) 1,040,842

976,011

1,014,000

837,509 Crude oil equivalents (Boe per day) 340,168

339,307

329,647

300,090 Average net sales prices (non-GAAP), excluding effect from derivatives: (1)













Crude oil ($/Bbl) $ 73.19

$ 37.34

$ 64.06

$ 34.71 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 6.31

$ 1.81

$ 4.88

$ 1.04 Crude oil equivalents ($/Boe) $ 55.27

$ 24.63

$ 46.24

$ 21.47 Production expenses ($/Boe) $ 3.63

$ 2.80

$ 3.38

$ 3.27 Production taxes (% of net crude oil and gas sales) 7.1%

7.8%

7.3%

8.2% DD&A ($/Boe) $ 14.34

$ 19.01

$ 15.76

$ 17.12 Total general and administrative expenses ($/Boe) (2) $ 2.12

$ 2.14

$ 1.94

$ 1.79 Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (in thousands) $ 742,673

$ (92,497)

$ 1,660,968

$ (596,869) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental Resources $ 2.04

$ (0.26)

$ 4.56

$ (1.65) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 651,048

$ (81,896)

$ 1,699,941

$ (424,035) Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 1.79

$ (0.23)

$ 4.66

$ (1.17) Net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) $ 1,245,198

$ 487,537

$ 3,973,851

$ 1,422,304 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 1,388,016

$ 571,952

$ 4,462,884

$ 1,675,523



(1) Net sales prices, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, and EBITDAX represent non-GAAP financial measures. Further information about these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are provided subsequently under the header Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) Total general and administrative expense is comprised of cash general and administrative expense and non-cash equity compensation expense. Cash general and administrative expense per Boe was $1.54, $1.61, $1.42, and $1.20 for 4Q 2021, 4Q 2020, YTD 2021, and YTD 2020, respectively. Non-cash equity compensation expense per Boe was $0.58, $0.53, $0.52, and $0.59 for 4Q 2021, 4Q 2020, YTD 2021, and YTD 2020, respectively.

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues: In thousands, except per share data Crude oil and natural gas sales $ 1,807,113

$ 816,571

$ 5,793,741

$ 2,555,434 Gain (loss) on derivative insturments, net 103,931

10,977

(128,864)

(14,658) Crude oil and natural gas service operations 15,922

10,092

54,441

45,694 Total revenues 1,926,966

837,640

5,719,318

2,586,470















Operating costs and expenses:













Production expenses 114,115

87,415

406,906

359,267 Production taxes 123,695

60,274

404,362

192,718 Transportation expenses 68,319

48,613

224,989

196,692 Exploration expenses 11,577

3,094

21,047

17,732 Crude oil and natural gas service operations 6,443

3,006

21,480

18,294 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 451,259

592,774

1,898,082

1,880,959 Property impairments 7,379

12,965

38,370

277,941 Acquisition costs 13,920

-

13,920

- General and administrative expenses 66,806

66,859

233,628

196,572 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other (1,650)

(5,727)

(5,146)

187 Total operating costs and expenses 861,863

869,273

3,257,638

3,140,362 Income (loss) from operations 1,065,103

(31,633)

2,461,680

(553,892) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (65,802)

(65,693)

(251,598)

(258,240) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt -

(28,854)

(290)

35,719 Other (24,549)

277

(23,654)

1,662

(90,351)

(94,270)

(275,542)

(220,859) Income (loss) before income taxes 974,752

(125,903)

2,186,138

(774,751) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (228,614)

30,840

(519,730)

169,190 Net income (loss) 746,138

(95,063)

1,666,408

(605,561) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,465

(2,566)

5,440

(8,692) Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources $ 742,673

$ (92,497)

$ 1,660,968

$ (596,869)















Net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental Resources:













Basic $ 2.07

$ (0.26)

$ 4.61

$ (1.65) Diluted $ 2.04

$ (0.26)

$ 4.56

$ (1.65)

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,868

$ 47,470 Other current assets

1,543,522

805,075 Net property and equipment (1)

16,975,465

13,737,292 Other noncurrent assets

51,256

43,261 Total assets

$ 18,591,111

$ 14,633,098









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities

$ 1,500,127

$ 860,806 Long-term debt, net of current portion

6,826,566

5,530,173 Other noncurrent liabilities

2,408,093

1,819,394 Equity attributable to Continental Resources

7,475,456

6,056,446 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

380,869

366,279 Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,591,111

$ 14,633,098











(1) Balance is net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization of $16.48 billion and $14.77 billion as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 746,138

$ (95,063)

$ 1,666,408

$ (605,561) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Non-cash expenses

562,716

597,995

2,524,323

2,025,987 Changes in assets and liabilities

(63,656)

(15,395)

(216,880)

1,878 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,245,198

487,537

3,973,851

1,422,304 Net cash used in investing activities

(3,865,744)

(329,492)

(4,989,545)

(1,511,358) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,947,765

(131,812)

989,092

97,124 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(672,781)

26,233

(26,602)

8,070 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

693,649

21,237

47,470

39,400 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 20,868

$ 47,470

$ 20,868

$ 47,470

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental

Our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share represent net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share determined under U.S. GAAP without regard to non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, acquisition costs, and charitable donations as applicable. Management believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of our operating results. In addition, management believes these measures are used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis without regard to an entity's specific derivative portfolio, impairment methodologies, and property acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or diluted net income (loss) per share as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables reconcile net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share as determined under U.S. GAAP to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share for the periods presented.















































Three months ended December 31,















2021

2020 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$ 742,673

$ 2.04

$ (92,497)

$ (0.26) Adjustments:















Non-cash gain on derivatives







(166,007)





(22,052)



Property impairments









7,379





12,965



Net gain on sale of assets and other





(1,650)





(5,727)



Loss on extinguishment of debt





-





28,854



Acquisition costs









13,920





-



Other (OSU charitable donation)





25,000





-



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)





29,733





(3,439)



Total adjustments, net of tax









(91,625)

(0.25)

10,601

0.03 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)





$ 651,048

$1.79

$ (81,896)

($0.23) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding





363,391





360,316



Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.79





$ (0.23)

















































Year ended December 31,















2021

2020 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$ 1,660,968

$ 4.56

$ (596,869)

$ (1.65) Adjustments:















Non-cash gain on derivatives







(20,814)





(13,492)



Property impairments









38,370





277,941



Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other



(5,146)





187



(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt





290





(35,719)



Acquisition costs









13,920





-



Other (OSU charitable donation)





25,000





-



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)





(12,647)





(56,083)



Total adjustments, net of tax









38,973

0.10

172,834

0.48 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)





$ 1,699,941

$4.66

$ (424,035)

($1.17) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding





364,453





361,538



Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$ 4.66





$ (1.17)







(1) Computed by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24.5% in effect for 2021 and 2020 to the pre-tax amount of adjustments.



Non-GAAP Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP measure. We define net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents as determined under U.S. GAAP. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with EBITDAX in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations. At December 31, 2021, the Company's total debt was $6.83 billion and its net debt amounted to $6.81 billion, representing total debt of $6.83 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $20.9 million. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking net debt forecasts; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of total debt because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Non-GAAP EBITDAX

We use a variety of financial and operational measures to assess our performance. Among these measures is EBITDAX, a non-GAAP measure. We define EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, property impairments, exploration expenses, non-cash gains and losses resulting from the requirements of accounting for derivatives, non-cash equity compensation expense, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and non-cash charitable donations as applicable. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by U.S. GAAP.

Management believes EBITDAX is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. Further, we believe EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet future debt service requirements, if any. We exclude the items listed above from net income/loss and net cash provided by operating activities in arriving at EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired.

EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income/loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of a company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of EBITDAX. Our computations of EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net income (loss) to EBITDAX for the periods presented.























Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 746,138

$ (95,063)

$ 1,666,408

$ (605,561) Interest expense

65,802

65,693

251,598

258,240 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

228,614

(30,840)

519,730

(169,190) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

451,259

592,774

1,898,082

1,880,959 Property impairments

7,379

12,965

38,370

277,941 Exploration expenses

11,577

3,094

21,047

17,732 OSU charitable donation

25,000

-

25,000

- Impact from derivative instruments:















Total (gain) loss on derivatives, net

(103,931)

(10,977)

128,864

14,658 Total cash paid on derivatives, net

(62,077)

(11,075)

(149,678)

(28,150) Non-cash (gain) loss on derivatives, net

(166,008)

(22,052)

(20,814)

(13,492) Non-cash equity compensation

18,255

16,527

63,173

64,613 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

28,854

290

(35,719) EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 1,388,016

$ 571,952

$ 4,462,884

$ 1,675,523



















The following table provides a reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDAX for the periods presented.





































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,245,198

$ 487,537

$ 3,973,851

$ 1,422,304 Current income tax benefit

-

4

-

(2,219) Interest expense

65,802

65,693

251,598

258,240 Exploration expenses, excluding dry hole costs

11,577

3,092

21,047

11,274 Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other, net

1,650

5,727

5,146

(187) Other, net

133

(5,496)

(5,638)

(12,011) Changes in assets and liabilities

63,656

15,395

216,880

(1,878) EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 1,388,016

$ 571,952

$ 4,462,884

$ 1,675,523





































Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Yield

Our presentation of free cash flow and free cash flow yield are non-GAAP measures. We define free cash flow as cash flows from operations before changes in working capital items, less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, plus noncontrolling interest capital contributions, less distributions to noncontrolling interests. Noncontrolling interest capital contributions and distributions primarily relate to our relationship formed with Franco-Nevada in 2018 to fund a portion of certain mineral acquisitions which are included in our capital expenditures and operating results. Free cash flow is not a measure of net income or operating cash flows as determined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the comparable GAAP measure, and free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow yield is calculated by taking free cash flow divided by the market capitalization of the Company at a given date. Management believes these measures are useful to management and investors as a measure of a company's ability to internally fund its capital expenditures, to service or incur additional debt, and to measure management's success in creating shareholder value. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking free cash flow and free cash flow yield estimates or targets; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities as determined under U.S. GAAP to free cash flow for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and full-year 2021.











In thousands

4Q 2021

YE 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$ 1,245,198

$ 3,973,851 Exclude: Changes in working capital items

63,656

216,880 Less: Capital expenditures (1)

(585,711)

(1,561,953) Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interest

11,681

31,493 Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interest

(5,912)

(22,447) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 728,912

$ 2,637,824









(1) Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:







In thousands

4Q 2021

YE 2021 Cash paid for capital expenditures

$ 3,869,223

$ 4,997,585 Less: Total acquisitions

(3,340,684)

(3,583,658) Plus: Change in accrued capital expenditures & other

48,005

135,538 Plus: Exploratory seismic costs

9,167

12,488 Capital expenditures

$ 585,711

$ 1,561,953

Non-GAAP Net Sales Prices

Revenues and transportation expenses associated with production from our operated properties are reported separately. For non-operated properties, we receive a net payment from the operator for our share of sales proceeds which is net of costs incurred by the operator, if any. Such non-operated revenues are recognized at the net amount of proceeds received. As a result, the separate presentation of revenues and transportation expenses from our operated properties differs from the net presentation from non-operated properties. This impacts the comparability of certain operating metrics, such as per-unit sales prices, when such metrics are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP using gross presentation for some revenues and net presentation for others.

In order to provide metrics prepared in a manner consistent with how management assesses the Company's operating results and to achieve comparability between operated and non-operated revenues, we may present crude oil and natural gas sales net of transportation expenses, which we refer to as "net crude oil and natural gas sales," a non-GAAP measure. Average sales prices calculated using net crude oil and natural gas sales are referred to as "net sales prices," a non-GAAP measure, and are calculated by taking revenues less transportation expenses divided by sales volumes, whether for crude oil or natural gas, as applicable. Management believes presenting our revenues and sales prices net of transportation expenses is useful because it normalizes the presentation differences between operated and non-operated revenues and allows for a useful comparison of net realized prices to NYMEX benchmark prices on a Company-wide basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP) to net crude oil and natural gas sales and related net sales prices (non-GAAP) for the periods presented.































Three months ended December 31, 2021

Three months ended December 31, 2020 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$1,190,435

$616,678

$1,807,113

$643,532

$173,039

$816,571 Less: Transportation expenses

(55,912)

(12,407)

(68,319)

(38,208)

(10,405)

(48,613) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$1,134,523

$604,271

$1,738,794

$605,324

$162,634

$767,958 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

15,501

95,757

31,460

16,210

89,793

31,176 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$73.19

$6.31

$55.27

$37.34

$1.81

$24.63

















































































Year ended December 31, 2021

Year ended December 31, 2020 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$3,949,294

$1,844,447

$5,793,741

$2,199,976

$355,458

$2,555,434 Less: Transportation expenses

(185,130)

(39,859)

(224,989)

(158,989)

(37,703)

(196,692) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$3,764,164

$1,804,588

$5,568,752

$2,040,987

$317,755

$2,358,742 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

58,757

370,110

120,442

58,793

306,528

109,881 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$64.06

$4.88

$46.24

$34.71

$1.04

$21.47



























Non-GAAP Cash General and Administrative Expenses per Boe

Our presentation of cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses per Boe is a non-GAAP measure. We define cash G&A per Boe as total G&A determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP less non-cash equity compensation expenses, expressed on a per-Boe basis. We report and provide guidance on cash G&A per Boe because we believe this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. In addition, management believes cash G&A per Boe is used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis of G&A spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs which can vary substantially from company to company. Cash G&A per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total G&A per Boe as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles total G&A per Boe as determined under U.S. GAAP to cash G&A per Boe for the periods presented.























Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total G&A per Boe (GAAP)

$ 2.12

$ 2.14

$ 1.94

$ 1.79 Less: Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

(0.58)

(0.53)

(0.52)

(0.59) Cash G&A per Boe (non-GAAP)

$ 1.54

$ 1.61

$ 1.42

$ 1.20



















Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

The following table shows the calculation of ROCE for 2021.









In thousands

2021

Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources

$ 1,660,968

Non-cash loss on derivatives, net

(20,814)

Non-cash equity compensation

63,173

Interest expense

251,598

Loss on extinguishment of debt

290









Tax effect(1)

(72,091)

Adjusted Net Operating Profit After Tax

$ 1,883,124









Total debt - beginning of period

5,532,418

Less: Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

(47,470)

Net Debt - beginning of period

5,484,948

Equity attributable to Continental Resources - beginning of period

6,056,446

Capital employed - beginning of period

11,541,394









Total debt - end of period

6,828,892

Less: Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

(20,868)

Net Debt - end of period

6,808,024

Equity attributable to Continental Resources - end of period

7,475,456

Capital employed - end of period

14,283,480









Average capital employed

$ 12,912,437









ROCE

14.6%























(1) Computed by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24.5% to the pre-tax amount of adjustments.













Continental Resources, Inc. 2022 Guidance As of February 14, 2022











2022

Full-year average oil production (Bopd)

195,000 to 205,000

Full-year average natural gas production (Mcfpd)

1,040,000 to 1,140,000

Capital expenditures budget

$2.3 billion









Full-Year Operating Expenses:





Production expense per Boe

$3.50 to $4.00

Production tax (% of net oil & gas revenue)

7.5% to 8.0%

Cash G&A expense per Boe(1)

$1.20 to $1.40

Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

$0.50 to $0.60

DD&A per Boe

$14.00 to $16.00









Average Price Differentials:





NYMEX WTI crude oil (per barrel of oil)

($3.00) to ($4.00)

Henry Hub natural gas(2) (per Mcf)

$0.10 to $0.75

















1. Cash G&A is a non-GAAP measure and excludes the range of values shown for non-cash equity compensation per Boe in the item appearing immediately below. Guidance for total G&A (cash and non-cash) is a projected range of $1.70 to $2.00 per Boe.





2. Includes natural gas liquids production in differential range.





2022 Capital Expenditures





The following table provides the breakout of budgeted capital expenditures:







($ in Millions) Bakken D&C Anadarko D&C Powder River D&C Permian D&C Leasehold,

Facilities, Other(1)



Capex $800 $400 $200 $400 $500







1. Includes $23 million of minerals royalty acquisitions attributable to Continental. Excludes $91 million of minerals acquisitions attributable to Franco-Nevada.



2022 Operational Detail



The following table provides additional operational detail for wells expected to have first production in 2022:



Asset Average Rigs Gross Operated Wells Net Operated Wells Total Net Wells(1)

Bakken 6.5 153 95 116

Anadarko 6.5 55 36 41

Powder River 2 30 20 20

Permian 4 46 45 46

Total 19 284 196 223





1. Represents projected net operated and non-operated wells with first production.



