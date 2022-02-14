DISCOVERY+ DRIVES DISCOVERY'S WINTER OLYMPICS PERFORMANCE AS STREAMING AUDIENCES IN FIRST WEEK SURPASS TOTAL OF PYEONGCHANG 2018

- Total streaming viewers for Beijing 2022 surpassed PyeongChang 2018 after only four days of competition.

- New paid streaming subscribers for Beijing 2022 pass those acquired for the entire last Winter Olympic Games.

- Eight times more viewers streaming content compared to the same period for PyeongChang 2018.

- Eurosport's average linear audiences remain strong and are in line with the last Olympic Winter Games, despite total TV usage being down more than 10 percent since 2018.

BEIJING and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening week of competition at Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 has driven massive increases in engagement on discovery+ and Eurosport digital services, as well as strong overall linear viewership across Europe.

The first week of competition has delivered a strong start to Beijing 2022 across Discovery's European television network and streaming products led by discovery+, the streaming Home of the Olympics.

Eight times more viewers are streaming Olympic content compared to the same period for Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 with total new paid subscribers to Discovery's streaming services already surpassing 2018 with a week of competition still to go.

Nearly three-quarters of a billion streaming minutes have been consumed on Discovery's subscription services so far, more than 18 times higher than the same period of PyeongChang 2018. Average minutes consumed per viewer across discovery+ and Eurosport streaming services has more than doubled, as well as people on average watching 29% longer on television vs PyeongChang 2018. Our free Olympic news and short video clips on Eurosport.com have more than doubled their reach as well.

Eurosport's average linear audiences remain strong and are in line with the last Olympic Winter Games, despite total TV usage being down more than 10 percent since 2018. Linear television audience shares in the Nordics, including Sweden and Norway where Discovery is both the pay-tv and free-to-air broadcaster, remain strong versus PyeongChang 2018 with continued stellar results reaching highs of 87% (Norway), 83% (Sweden) and 71% (Finland).

Jean-Briac Perrette, President & CEO, Discovery Streaming & International, said: "The Olympics are off to a strong start across all our platforms, with discovery+ at the forefront of this early success as the growth of our streaming service continues to significantly outperform.

"It is also reaffirming the power and value of integrating sports into our discovery+ entertainment service. As well as attracting a significant number of new discovery+ subscribers, sports broadens its appeal throughout the whole household and provides consumers an even greater, more retentive value proposition. Through just this first week, more than a third of new discovery+ Olympics subscribers have already consumed other entertainment content on the platform."

Andrew Georgiou, President of Sports, Discovery, said: "The audience and engagement growth we have experienced during the opening stage of the Games really demonstrates the additional value Discovery brings to its audiences and partners. Through our network of free-to-air, Eurosport, discovery+ and free digital and social platforms, we are driving more people to our Olympic content for longer.

"This is also testament to the outstanding coverage being delivered, the powerful stories we are telling focused on local heroes at their core, together with innovative technology, and our exceptional line-up of the most credible team of experts in sport. We can't wait to bring viewers the rest of the action and all the biggest stories to come from the Games."

Since the start of the Olympics, nearly twice as many people have visited the ad-supported Eurosport.com site, together with its multiple local country versions, compared to the same stage of PyeongChang 2018. The platform has continued to extend its offering and bring fans live updates, news and on-demand video around the Games.

Discovery is presenting Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in 50 markets in Europe* featuring 11 national productions and coverage in 19 languages. It is the only place in Europe to offer 'All of the Olympics', available on discovery+ and its Eurosport digital services**.

*Excludes Russia.

**Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is available to watch on discovery+ in Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. In all other European markets, except Russia, Beijing 2022 is available on Eurosport's digital services.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The period measured includes the first eight full competition days of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 (Saturday 5th to Saturday 12th February, as well as the Opening Ceremony and the events held between Wednesday 2nd and Friday 4th February 2022. For linear TV, period up to Thursday February 10. Discovery is the Home of the Olympics in Europe (excludes Russia).

