Southwire Recognized on Diversity Jobs Top Employer List for 2022

CARROLLTON, Ga., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire is proud to announce that our company has achieved a spot on the list of Top Diversity Employers by DiversityJobs.com for the third year in a row.

Southwire made DiversityJobs.com's overall list of top employers for 2022 and was one of only 14 companies listed from the manufacturing industry. (PRNewswire)

According to its website, DiversityJobs.com is a search engine that gives jobseekers free access to more than 200,000 jobs with an average of nearly 7 million site visits each month.

To be identified as a Top Diversity Employer, organizations must show consistent outreach and dedication to hiring from all diversity groups, including gender, race, culture and experience.

"At Southwire, our employees are The People Behind the Power™, and we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are key to attract anyone that is willing to have an impact and make a difference inside and outside of our organization," said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president of People & Culture.

Southwire made the overall list of top employers for 2022 and was one of only 14 companies listed from the manufacturing industry. This has been made possible due to Southwire's diversity and inclusion initiative, FUSE, which fosters an environment that recognizes the value and talent of diverse perspectives regardless of gender and ethnicity.

"This achievement showcases Southwire's continued commitment to diversity throughout all aspects of our company and the talent we invite to join our company," said Chuck McLendon, director of recruiting.

To further Southwire's inclusivity mission, the company also offers six employee resource groups (ERGs) including the Women's Network, Spectrum, Nextgen, TEAM, Officium and Allied. These ERGs actively promote Southwire's commitment to inclusivity by engaging group members and encouraging participation in events throughout the year.

"Being named as a top employer by DiversityJobs.com validates what our employees already believe and experience within Southwire through our ERGs and how we engage with our local communities across the country," said Scott Bell, vice president of Talent Management.

At Southwire, the company believes that an inclusive culture enables talent to flourish and encourages its employees to reach their highest potential. Southwire wants its employees to feel empowered, see diversity and experience inclusivity, regardless of their background.

"This recognition increases Southwire's visibility for those looking for community, and we hope this translates into momentum and speed toward having a balanced and diverse workforce that reflects the national landscape," said Bell.

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the industrial electrical space. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.



© 2022 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwire