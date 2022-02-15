The W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU supports Deloitte's MADE commitment to increase representation of racially and ethnically diverse students in accounting, and help strengthen the pipeline of diverse CPA talent

Arizona State University and the Deloitte Foundation to fund scholarships for students pursuing a fifth-year master's degree program in accounting The W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU supports Deloitte's MADE commitment to increase representation of racially and ethnically diverse students in accounting, and help strengthen the pipeline of diverse CPA talent

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support a racially and ethnically diverse student population and help strengthen the pipeline of diverse CPA talent, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University (ASU) has announced its collaboration with the Deloitte Foundation in the Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program (DFASP).

Over the next six years, the DFASP expects to fund $30 million in scholarships for students pursuing a fifth-year master's degree program in accounting from select Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accredited colleges/universities, including the W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU, in an effort to support students with a record of a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Participating schools and the Deloitte Foundation will cover 100% of tuition (excluding books and living expenses) for selected students.

The DFASP is a critical tenet of Deloitte's Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable (MADE), a $75 million commitment to generate more opportunities and leadership pathways for the next generation of certified public accountants (CPAs). MADE aims to transform the future of the accounting profession, combining both financial support and resources to help address the identified barriers faced by racially and ethnically diverse students, and support them as they chart their pathway from high school to business professional to leadership in the profession.

"Our Deloitte Foundation is laser focused on driving education initiatives that help prepare the next generation of diverse business leaders," said Erin Scanlon, Deloitte Foundation president. "We are proud to fund the Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program as an important step in strengthening the pipeline of next generation CPA talent."

The effort further supports ASU's charter, which calls for the university to judge itself on who it includes, not who it excludes. "The Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program is a vital and appreciated step in supporting students who are interested in pursuing a master's degree in accounting," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "We appreciate the Deloitte Foundation's support to help make careers in business more accessible to students, and are proud to participate in this initiative."

"The Deloitte Foundation's collaboration with Arizona State University represents an important action toward creating an accounting workforce–in Arizona and beyond–that is reflective of our diverse society," said Ken Udenze, Arizona marketplace leader and managing partner, Deloitte LLP. "I'm thrilled to be a part of helping to increase diversity in the accounting profession."

The application period for the 2022-2023 school year is open now, and scholarships will be granted in 2022. Interested students should apply for admission to ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business following standard criteria and processes for admission, and then separately apply to be considered for the DFASP. Each school will select the scholarship recipients.

For more information, visit the Scholarships & Resources page or contact the W. P. Carey graduate programs office at 480-965-3332. Learn more at the Deloitte MADE website.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

About the Deloitte Foundation

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the next generation of diverse business leaders, and their influencers, and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

About Deloitte

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

