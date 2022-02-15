ICN News: Together For A Shared Future hits the top on social media

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 14, the 24th Olympic Winter Games is half way through, and the theme song "Together For a Shared Future" hits the top on social media, with young generation and the Olympic athletes around the world singing it. It's a great honor for ICN to participate in the production of Youths from all over the world in Hubei, to wish a wonderful Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

"Together for a shared Future" is the slogan of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and also the Paralympic Games, which conveys the aspirations of the Olympics and also indicates the common aspiration of the world to join hands together for a better future under the epidemic situation.

As the lyrics say:

Don't we all need love?

Why can't we be with each other?

Together for a shared future, truly together

For a future we all live in

What if we can love freely

I can't wait to open my heart to you

Together for a shared future, truly together

For a future we all live in

The Olympic Winter Games is going on, while the epidemic still bothers us. With the beautiful melody, and catchy lyrics to express the wish: let us unite together, together for a shared future!

