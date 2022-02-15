MICHAEL BESCHLOSS TO SERVE AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR PRESERVATION OF THE RULE OF LAW EVENT IN CHICAGO

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS TO SERVE AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR PRESERVATION OF THE RULE OF LAW EVENT IN CHICAGO

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Historian Michael Beschloss will address Presidential power as it relates to the Rule of Law when he serves as the keynote speaker for the program "Preservation of the Rule of Law" in Chicago on Friday, May 13.

The Foundation of American Board of Trial Advocates (PRNewswire)

Speakers will analyze the impact on a nation still grappling with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., which was not just an attack on a building, but on American democracy.

The program — hosted by the Foundation of the American Board of Trial Advocates —will provide an in-depth analysis of the Rule of Law to include its history, its impact on the Framers, its current role in America, and how it is at risk of being diminished. Distinguished historians, attorneys and judges will serve as speakers to open a dialogue regarding effective measures and practical steps to further the American commitment to the Rule of Law.

The speakers include Akhil Reed Amar, American legal scholar from Yale University; U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin from Illinois (invited); Hon. Steven D. Grimberg, U.S. District Judge, Georgia; Hon. Amy St. Eve, U.S. Circuit Judge, Illinois; and Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the National Constitution Center. Mr. Beschloss, an award-winning historian, scholar of leadership and bestselling author of 10 books will be the keynote speaker. Speakers will discuss the need for civics education, survival of self-government, presidential power, and the history of the Rule of Law in America.

"The rule of law is at the very core of American democracy and must be preserved by the people," said John H. Kim, 2022 ABOTA Foundation President. "This program will be an opportunity to look at the history of the rule of law in America and how we can seek to preserve it in the future."

Christopher A. Duggan, Kathleen A. Gallagher, Joshua A. Whitman, co-chairs of this event, said that there has never been a more important time to have this discussion. The Rule of Law is a vital part of the American justice system and a closer look at history, the Constitution, and current events will display the importance of ensuring the Rule of Law for future generations.

The event is open to the public and the legal community. For more information about the program and panelists, view their biographies and the agenda of the program.

The cost of this program is $299, space is limited and registration is required. The program will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm (Central) on May 13, 2022.

The ABOTA Foundation will apply for CLE credit in select states.

To register for the Rule of Law, visit the events page at www.abota.org.

About the American Board of Trial Advocates

ABOTA is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. ABOTA's primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury.

Founded in 1958 with a current membership of more than 7,300 experienced attorneys representing both the plaintiff and defense bars in civil cases, ABOTA is dedicated to elevating the standards of skill, integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession.

About the Foundation of the American Board of Trial Advocates

The Foundation of ABOTA was founded in 1991 as the educational arm of ABOTA. Its mission is to promote and improve the American civil justice system and to preserve the Seventh Amendment right to civil jury trials for future generations.

For more information contact:

Brian Tyson at (800) 932-2682

briant@abota.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Foundation of the American Board of Trial Advocates