Appian Government Cloud Receives Provisional Authorization at Impact Level 5

McLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Appian Government Cloud is one of the first low-code platform-as-a-service offerings to receive Provisional Authorization (PA) at Impact Level 5 (IL5) for managed cloud applications and services. Appian Department of Defense customers can accelerate their missions with confidence by managing and hosting cloud workloads with a single low-code vendor at industry-leading security and availability levels.

Discover, design, and automate your most crucial business processes with Appian. (PRNewswire)

Appian Department of Defense customers can accelerate their missions with confidence.

Under Impact Level 5, DoD Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and National Security Systems are accommodated, meaning there are enhanced controls on the availability, confidentiality, or integrity of the information. Appian Government Cloud customers can now harness the speed and power of the Appian Low-Code Platform while scaling infrastructure and services with a single vendor. Appian Government Cloud runs on Amazon Web Services GovCloud (US-West) and delivers dedicated, single-tenant environments to each customer.

Through the authorization program, managed by the Defense Systems Information Agency (DISA), Appian is deemed a viable solution to provide significant time and cost savings, improved security risk management, and enhanced program transparency for mission-critical federal operations.

"Provisional Authorization at Impact Level 5 is a really big deal. It means the military can now securely field innovative, new workflow applications at low-code speed," said Michael Beckley, Appian CTO. "The future battlefield is data-driven and now the military can adapt and change mission-critical apps and workflows securely and in real-time without waiting months for compliance paperwork."

Beckley continued, "Appian has seen many of the same core ERP and other platform data systems across the military so we have made it easy to unify data from all of them. Every top military priority from modernization and readiness to improved recruiting and retention stands to benefit from this new authority to operate low-code in secure network environments."

DoD organizations accelerate their modernization programs with Appian. Low-code can accelerate development by 10x and enables true enterprise agility, delivering applications that support modern warfighters and their missions globally. Agencies looking to achieve economies of scale in their transformation efforts can now look to Appian as the single vendor for building and deploying mission-critical workloads, and for providing necessary controls for mission leaders.

Visit our Trust Center to learn more about Appian security and compliance.

To experience the Appian Low-Code Platform for yourself, and to see how easy it is to become a certified Appian developer, get your free Appian Community Edition environment .

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Follow Appian: Twitter , LinkedIn .

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appian