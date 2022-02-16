Aurox Closes $5 Million Equity Financing

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurox Holdings Inc. ("the Company"), the all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform, today announced that it has closed a $5 million round of equity financing. This is the Company's first round of equity funding, which will be used to fuel its pursuit of a public markets listing as well as execute on its business plan to become a significant player in the multi-trillion-dollar cryptocurrency space. Terms were not disclosed.

The Company is considering other strategic endeavors including a going public transaction. This funding round follows the Company's recent announcement that it hopes to become the first US public company in 2022 focused solely on decentralized finance software products.

"This initial round of financing allows us to aggressively execute on our business plan by scaling our development team and to accelerate our efforts to explore becoming a publicly listed company," said Aurox Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Giorgi Khazaradze. "Additionally, we see our URUS token as a game changer for the $100 billion DeFi market that combines DeFi with our proprietary Terminal and utilizes DeFi lending to execute trades on high-liquid markets providing our customers with limitless opportunities to access this dynamic financial marketplace."

Since 2017, Aurox's solutions have provided several important benefits for traders including a cheaper platform, more in-depth information, and high-quality tokens. This includes the URUS token that the Company believes can change the face of the $100 billion decentralized (DeFi) market with its accessibility, efficiency, low fees, and ease of value transfer.

Brett Rosen from RB Capital Partners stated,"We are extremely excited to be part of the first investment round into Aurox. What they have accomplished by self-funding the entire company is nothing short of extraordinary. The dedicated following they have already amassed is very impressive and will lend itself well to their organic growth strategy. Helping them bring DeFi to the public markets will completely change the crypto industry."

In addition, the URUS token will power the Aurox DeFi Lending protocol with one of the highest annual percentage yield (APY) on the market. The Lending protocol combined with the Aurox terminal will allow traders to execute cross-chain trades using margin and leverage up to 4x. Margin and leverage trading guarantee high interest yields for the lenders while allowing traders to execute short-term high-volume trades with low amounts of required collateral.

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content, and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Before Aurox, crypto traders had to deal with expensive platforms with fragmented information that included too many unstable low-quality tokens. Aurox solves those problems for traders and many more. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic, and Taraz Andreyevich in 2017, today's community of more than 50,000 traders use Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use terminal features, advanced market trend indicators, and 60+ crypto exchanges.

