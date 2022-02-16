Checkpoint Announced as a Title Sponsor of the 2022 FMI Asset Protection & Grocery Resilience Conference in Orlando

THOROFARE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint is pleased to participate with FMI - The Food Industry Association as a title sponsor of the 2022 Asset Protection and Grocery Resilience (APGR Conference). For over 20 years Checkpoint Systems has been partnering with FMI to educate the Asset Protect and Loss Prevention community on a variety of industry topics.

FMI will be held "live" in March, at the Loews Portofino Bay in Orlando Florida. From reducing shrink and retail crime to bolstering mental health and cybersecurity, FMI's Asset Protection and Grocery Resilience Conference will provide critical insights to help you better protect your inventory, property and essential workers.

The 2022 APGR Conference will provide an opportunity for loss prevention, risk management, workplace safety and crisis management professionals in the food retail industry to network and collaborate on all aspects of protecting people, reputation, and property.

"Faced with challenges exacerbated by pandemic-driven demand levels, grocers maintain a delicate balance in maximizing in-stock levels while minimizing shrink, so we appreciate the expertise that Checkpoint brings to our event as the title sponsor and partner." – Doug Baker (FMI Vice President, Industry Relations)

T opics of discussion for 2022 will include : business continuity planning, organized retail crime, civil unrest, workplace violence, cyber security and more.

"Over the last few years, we have seen a whole new set of challenges related to asset protection and loss prevention for the grocery retailer due to Covid and Supply Chain issues. We're excited to participate in this year's APGR Thought Leadership Series, where we will have an opportunity to engage and guide retailers through topics and discussions that are top of mind during this recovery period and beyond."

- Frank Panebianco (Checkpoint Vice President, ICS)

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry.

About Checkpoint Systems

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is a global leader in RF EAS, RFID and Alpha High Theft solutions for the retail industry, delivering loss prevention and merchandise visibility in a growing omni channel environment. As pioneers of retail technologies for over 50 years, Checkpoint Systems is a vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for the retail industry. Our Alpha High Theft Solutions provides retailers with innovative and technologically advanced products engineered to protect high-theft merchandise. Checkpoint Retail Solutions provides a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions. Our solutions optimize retail operations and efficiencies with improved on-shelf availability, reduced shrink and intuitive real-time data throughout the supply chain and in-store, resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience.

