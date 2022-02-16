The firm is excited to announce the addition of their newest shareholder, Jake Ayres, esq.

San Diego Law Firm, Gupta Evans and Associates becomes Gupta Evans & Ayres The firm is excited to announce the addition of their newest shareholder, Jake Ayres, esq.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego, CA-based law firm, Gupta Evans & Ayres is excited to announce that Jake Ayres has become a shareholder. Jake brings his litigation and counseling expertise in three main practice areas: real estate litigation, land use, and cannabis/hemp.

Gupta Evans & Ayres is a Bankruptcy, Real Estate and Corporate LItigation Firm located in San Diego, CA. Visit socal.law to learn more about our process, our ideal clients and how we help clarify the complexity of litigation for our clients. (PRNewswire)

"Jake's expertise, professionalism, and his ability to stay calm in the face of challenging litigation situations are among the reasons his ascent to shareholder was inevitable. That and the blackmail. Happy to have you, Jake. " - Ajay Gupta

Cannabis Litigation Expertise

Jake is an advocate for the emerging and expanding legal cannabis and hemp industries, using his thorough knowledge of the constantly evolving laws, statutes, and regulations applicable to guide his clients through any regulatory or business disputes they may be experiencing. As part of his cannabis law practice, Jake has experience in writ of mandate proceedings between retail operations and public entities, private money lending disputes, and internal investor/partner conflicts.

Jake Ayres' Background

Mr. Ayres graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (go Bruins!) in 2010 and graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2014. In law school, Jake was a Lead Articles Editor for the San Diego Law Review and served as a judicial extern for Judge Janis Sammartino of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

A Peek Behind the Scenes:

On Jake's bucket list (among others) are the following:

Attending a home game at Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club, before it's demolished Completing a multi-day hut-to-hut mountain hike, whether in the Sierras, the Alps (original or Japanese), the Pyrenees, or the Andes.

To contact Jake Ayres or any of the Gupta Evans & Ayres Team, please reach out:

(619) 866-3444 | JA@SOCAL.LAW

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gupta Evans & Ayres