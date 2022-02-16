Supermicro Introduces SuperEdge Multi-Node Solutions Leveraging Data Center Scale, Performance, and Efficiency for 5G, IoT, and Edge Applications New 2U, 3-Node, Short-Depth Server Increases Node Density by 50% for High-Density Computing at the Intelligent Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in high-performance computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, unveiled a new short-depth multi-node system that is designed and optimized for 5G, IoT, and Edge applications. The Supermicro SuperEdge server is ideal for environments where high-density compute and I/O are required in a small form factor, for example, in on-site settings including retail, branch offices, or field locations such as at the base of cell towers or high traffic areas. By utilizing a 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor in each node, the Supermicro SuperEdge delivers data center processing power at the edge to accelerate analysis and real-time application functionality. The SuperEdge server increases node density by 50% over previous application-optimized servers for 5G, IoT, and Edge workloads. Customers can start with only one server and add additional servers to meet increasing demands as the business grows.

"The SuperEdge server increases the compute and I/O densities for edge applications and enables operators to increase system workloads and data processing performed at the edge, reducing network traffic back to data centers," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro. "As part of our IT Solutions strategy, designing application-tuned servers for both the edge and the cloud optimizes the deployment of network computing, as we move to the metaverse."

The Supermicro SuperEdge server is designed to fit in small data centers or environments where server depth is critical. With a depth of only 430 mm, the SuperEdge system is easily installed in a wide range of physical environments where space is at a premium. GPUs may also be installed, giving the Supermicro SuperEdge the ability to perform AI calculations at the edge of the network, increasing decision-making capabilities and reducing response times.

The nodes and I/O connections are accessible from the front, allowing quick maintenance as needed. In addition, this server will operate in the temperature range of -5°C to 55°C and a wide range of humidity and other environmental conditions. This allows organizations to reduce OPEX and install the server in different locations that may not be in a climate control setting. Redundant power supplies and cooling fans enable the SuperEdge server to operate in harsh conditions outside of a traditional data center.

Each of the three hot-swappable nodes can accommodate three PCI-E 4.0 slots, which enable a wide range of add-on cards that accelerate applications designed for edge computing. The I/O density designed into this system allows for multiple acceleration cards, including networking, FPGA, DPU, eASIC, and TimeSync options. Each node can accommodate up to 2TB of DDR4 DRAM, allowing more extensive and more complex applications to be installed and executed than previously available.

Additional information on SuperEdge can be found at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, and the Supermicro MWC overview, as well as a webinar scheduled for March 15, 2022, at 10:00 am PT.

