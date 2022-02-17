Drop Appoints Anthony Sullivan as Chief Product Officer

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop, the leading smart kitchen platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, appointing Anthony Sullivan as Chief Product Officer. Sullivan comes to Drop with 20 years experience directing some of the best global products in media and food. In his new role at Drop, Sullivan will be responsible for growing the product team and ushering in the step change needed to continue to improve the quality of products at Drop. These innovations deliver on the promise of the smart kitchen to make perfect cooking accessible and enjoyable.

"Having someone like Anthony join Drop as Chief Product Officer signals an exciting time within the company," said Drop Co-founder and CEO, Ben Harris. "We're laser focused on delivering world-class, market leading experiences in the kitchen and he brings a wealth of experience doing just that from startups to media giants like The Guardian and BBC. He's also a standout mentor with a special ability to motivate teams and foster talent. Excited to have him lead the great minds at Drop."

Sullivan comes to Drop with 20 years of experience with industry leading global products. His work with BBC News and The Guardian can be seen today with consumer experiences touching hundreds of millions of users daily. In addition to his media work, Sullivan has a background in mission-driven food serving as Product Director for both Tails.com and CookPad to serve specific communities and their needs.

"Drop's mission to help people cook more is one I can really get behind," said Sullivan. "Being able to cook is such an important life skill and as people lead increasingly busy lives there is a need for services that help to make this easier to do. Connected cooking sits at the heart of this and I'm excited to have the opportunity to build and develop teams to bring the Drop vision to life."

About Drop

Drop is the leading smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey. Over 100 different appliance models from brands like Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Instant Brands, Panasonic, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix can now be controlled from the Drop Kitchen OS platform and the Drop Recipes app at the center of it all. With offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain, a love for great food is at its core. Each recipe and appliance partner added to the platform makes for an even stronger KitchenOS, inspiring home cooks to make food more. To learn more visit https://kitchenos.com

