IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Thursday, February 24 , 9:55 am EST – Tina Hunt , PhD, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Point of Care Diagnostics and Worldwide Operations and Brian McKeon , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities Animal Health Summit.

Monday, March 7 , 11:00 am EST – Jay Mazelsky , President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

Individuals can access the live audio webcasts of the presentations through links on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentations will be available via the same link.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful and effective practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs over 10,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

