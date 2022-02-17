James Hardie Debuts New Hardie™ Architectural Collection and Wins NAHB Global Innovation Award at the NAHB International Builders' Show 2022

James Hardie revealed the highly anticipated Hardie™ Architectural Collection, which won the prestigious Global Innovation Award, presented by the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) during the show

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, showcased its mission to transform the way the world builds through new award-winning products during the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando last week. James Hardie's immersive, state-of-the-art booth experience featured industry-first new product innovations, endless design possibilities, and examples of the Company's trusted product performance and commitment to sustainability.

James Hardie was recognized during the show as the winner of the Gold NAHB Global Innovation Award for the Hardie™ Architectural Collection, an innovative portfolio of new products that empowers homeowners, remodelers, and builders to reimagine what's possible for home exteriors. Presented by the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB), the prestigious annual award recognizes the most cutting-edge, advanced and original products, services, homes, communities and champions of the building industry from around the world.

Sean Gadd, North America President of James Hardie said: "The industry and world have changed greatly in the past two years since the International Builders' Show was last held in 2020. And with that change so too has our global company, accelerating our strategic transformation into a consumer-centric brand, committed to innovation driven by market insights. It was wonderful to welcome an international community of customers, builders, contractors, press, and homeowners to experience firsthand the endless design possibilities, lasting beauty, and trusted protection of Hardie® fiber cement exterior solutions."

The industry had its first in-person look at the Hardie™ Architectural Collection during the International Builders' Show. Designed in collaboration with architects, the Collection offers an integrated solution of fiber cement panels and metal trims that deliver fresh, modern looks. The first generation of the Hardie™ Architectural Collection debuted with a suite of five premium Hardie® Architectural Panels in distinct textures inspired by nature, as well as fifteen metal Hardie™ Architectural Trims. The Collection introduces a new category of exterior solutions that provides homebuilders and remodelers with improved installation efficiency compared to many traditional building materials. Products within the Hardie™ Architectural Collection include:

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Fine Sand

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Fine Sand-Grooved

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Mounded Sand

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Sea Grass

Hardie® Architectural Panel – Sculpted Clay

Hardie™ Architectural Trims

"This year's award winners are the best of the best in their respective fields, and we are proud to award them for their top-quality work," said 2021 NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, a custom home builder from Tampa, Florida. "We are extremely proud of these individuals and companies for their dedication to the home building industry."

James Hardie also showcased the superior durability and trusted protection of its fiber cement technology during IBS. Video and in-person demonstrations illustrated the exceptional resistance of noncombustible Hardie® siding to severe weather, including high winds, flooding, and fire.

An in-booth augmented reality experience gave attendees the chance to experiment with a range of Hardie® siding and trim options in its proprietary ColorPlus® Technology finishes, which deliver the ultimate in aesthetics and performance. With more than 700 colors available across multiple collections and products, ColorPlus® Technology finishes allow homeowners to personalize their home's look to their unique style with added performance benefits. The proprietary coatings are baked onto the board to create a vibrant, consistent finish. ColorPlus® Technology finishes are engineered for exceptional adhesion and applied to the surface, edges, and features for durable performance with superior color retention and UV resistance.

James Hardie's commitment to building sustainable communities was illustrated throughout the company's presence at IBS. As outlined in the company's 2021 Sustainability Report, James Hardie formalized its commitment to sustainability with a strategy prioritizing the four pillars of Communities, Environment, Innovation and Zero Harm. Key facts and figures related to James Hardie's commitment to sustainability include:

83% of raw materials are sourced locally (within 100 miles)

63% of products are delivered within 500 miles of where they are manufactured

98% of employees hired from the local communities where we operate

$800 million was invested in local communities where James Hardie operates

Commitment to 40% reduction of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas intensity by 2030

To learn more about James Hardie and the NAHB International Builders' Show, visit jameshardie.com.

James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) is a global leader in premium building solutions that offer lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. The world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Extensive Hardie® products empower homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. The company pioneered the technology of fiber cement building products made from sustainable raw materials and continues to invest in innovation to transform the way the world builds. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. James Hardie employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,000 employees across operations in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources./about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

