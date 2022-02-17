Joe Fortune Appointed New CEO of Mast-Jägermeister US

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mast-Jägermeister US announces that Joe Fortune has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2022. Joe Fortune, who most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer, will be taking the reins from Jeff Popkin, the current CEO at Mast-Jägermeister US for the past six years.

"Following an outstanding year for Jägermeister, and our new strategic role in Teremana® Tequila, this is an optimal time to transition to a new CEO," said Jeff Popkin. "I am fortunate to have worked side by side with the most talented, committed and fun-loving team, and I could not be prouder of what we have built and achieved together."

During his tenure at Mast-Jägermeister US, Jeff brought his head and his heart to the business, leading Jägermeister to new successes. His implementation of the strategic distribution alignment with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, multi-year sponsorship deal with the NHL, focus on innovation with Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee, and the consumer-facing repositioning, worked harmoniously together to reinvigorate the Jägermeister brand.

With a keen eye for growth opportunity and through deep industry relationships, Jeff was instrumental in securing the partnership with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his tequila brand, Teremana® Tequila, which became the most successful launch of a spirits brand in US history.

In 2015, Jeff guided the company transition from Sidney Frank Importing Company to Mast-Jägermeister US. Alongside the senior leadership team, they saw this as not only a name change, but as a time to reevaluate and create a new company culture. What was built was a true people-first organization, where every member of the team was empowered and provided with the opportunity to flourish.

"We are forever grateful for Jeff's unwavering commitment to Jägermeister in the US and globally. Jeff's business accomplishments and assemblance of a stellar team has been integral in the new positioning of the brand and established our solid foundation for continued success," said Michael Volke, Global CEO Mast Jägermeister SE. "We are fortunate to have extraordinary talent at Mast-Jägermeister US, and therefore thrilled to promote Joe into this key global leadership position from within. Joe's remarkable performance as Chief Commercial Officer, proven ability to deliver strong results, deep understanding of the spirits industry, and appreciation of the unique Jägermeister relationship with our consumers and customers, made him the ideal US CEO successor."

As an industry veteran, Joe has well-rounded experience and powerful command of the spirits business. Since joining Mast-Jägermeister US in 2016 as CFO, and throughout his current role as CCO for the past two years, Joe has made a significant impact on Jägermeister.

"I am honored to assume the role as CEO of what I believe to be the boldest brand in the business," said Joe Fortune. "Jeff is an exceptional leader, and it is a privilege to follow in his footsteps. Mast-Jägermeister US is driven by our positive brand-led culture, masterful execution and authentic family-owned history. I am energized by the endless opportunities that lie ahead."

