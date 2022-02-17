KORE Doubles Down on Connected Health with Acquisition of Business Mobility Partners & SIMON IoT

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc., a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("IoT CaaS"), announced today it has acquired Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT, industry-leading mobility solution providers, to expand its services and solutions within the healthcare and life sciences industries.

This acquisition positions KORE as the premier global IoT enabler in Connected Health

"Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT fit with the capabilities underpinning our growth strategy and will enable us to rapidly broaden our services in the evolving Life Sciences space," said Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO. "IoT is increasingly critical to the execution of clinical trials, as they move to a more digital platform. While KORE has presence in the Life Sciences industry, this tuck-in acquisition helps to extend our portfolio even further in this segment and serves as a true double-down bet in our largest industry sector, Connected Health."

Business Mobility Partners, founded in 2016, has experienced growth in recent years as it has focused on delivering IoT enablement services to contract research organizations (CROs) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) customers. The New York-based company was created to deliver a world-class experience to healthcare customers, while building one of the strongest distribution channels in the wireless industry.

According to a survey of healthcare professionals by HIMSS, 47% of respondents cited digital practices as a top organizational priority; 80% plan to increase their digital investments. The shift to a more digital delivery of healthcare and life science services helps connect patients and participants to healthcare providers and clinicians.

The combined entity will feature a bolstered portfolio of managed IoT services, including industry-leading connectivity offerings coupled with access to world-class pre-configured solutions. Beyond the augmented portfolio of connected health services and solutions, the acquisition also delivers a rich channel program with leading wireless carriers.

"The combination of Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT with KORE was a logical next step in the expansion of services we can offer our customers," said Jared Deith, President of Business Mobility Partners. "KORE's global scale, coverage, and strategic vision allow us to continue to rapidly grow and take our expertise to new levels for our customers. The ability to take our momentum and fuel it with the scale and systems of KORE is something that will benefit all of our partners and customers."

Terms of the Transaction

The acquisition is subject to closing conditions and is expected to close in February, at which time Business Mobility Partners will operate under the name "Business Mobility Partners, a KORE Company". Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT will continue to operate as standalone entities, while maintaining access to the full suite of KORE solutions and services.

About KORE:

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

