Launching: Infosys Springboard in the U.S. to Increase Access to 21st Century Digital Skills and Opportunities

- As part of Infosys' ESG Vision 2030, Infosys Springboard seeks to empower 10 million people globally with digital skills by 2025

- The program in the U.S. includes three learning tracks for the entire learner spectrum from K-12 through post-secondary and professional digital skills development.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Foundation USA, in collaboration with Infosys, announces the launch of the Infosys Springboard learning program in the U.S. to empower educators, students, and aspiring professionals with digital skills to be successful in the 21st Century. Infosys Springboard includes content across the digital learning, maker education, and professional life skills continuum. The integrated digital skills program includes three lifelong learning offerings: 'Educating the Future', 'Upskilling Today' and 'Reskilling for Tomorrow' – meeting all learners where they are on their digital journey, irrespective of background or educational development.

Kate Maloney, Executive Director, Infosys Foundation USA – "We know that technology jobs are exploding across the US, however only 51% of US public high schools teach computer science. It is imperative that we all work together to 'start early' investing in the generations who will need digital skills to thrive in the 21st Century economy. Infosys Foundation USA is all-in to support the commitment to bring lifelong digital skills across the U.S. so that all can fully participate in the technology opportunities of the future."

Across its three offerings, Infosys Springboard aims to democratize access to digital learning that empowers aspirants across the spectrum from K-12 teachers and students to post-secondary learners, all the way to professionals seeking to reskill. The initiative will be led by a dedicated team of experts, curriculum partners, non-profits and a global network of leading educational institutions, to offer these online programs free to diverse learners:

Educating the Future through the through the Pathfinders Online Institute , an online platform offering dynamic computer science and maker education content for K-12 teachers, students, and families, including live events, on-demand courses, professional development, as well as free kits and instructional licenses to enrich the K-12 classroom.

Upskilling Today with the with the Digital Academy , an online platform that provides upskilling opportunities in the latest digital trends, soft skills, and emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity for the benefit of post-secondary learners or others seeking transferable skills aligned to the digital future.

Reskilling for Tomorrow with with Reskill and Restart , an online platform that brings together professionals, trainers, and employers in a guided journey that begins with an aptitude and skills assessment, is followed by curated role-specific digital skills training pathways and culminates in matching skills with opportunities of the digital economy.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation USA, said, "Our goal has long been to put our digital expertise and capabilities to work to improve society, arming people with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the future. Challenges resulting from the pandemic have continued to reinforce the urgent need for accessible instruments of digital learning for people from all walks of life. That's exactly why we believe the expansion of Infosys Springboard in the U.S. is an important investment in our students, educators, workforce, and the digital infrastructure of our country."

Infosys Foundation USA was established in 2015 with the mission of expanding computer science and maker education to K-12 students and teachers across the United States, with a specific focus on increasing access to underrepresented communities. The Foundation achieves impact through delivering professional development programs for teachers, partnering with leading nonprofits, and delivering innovative media campaigns that inspire everyone to be creators, not just consumers, of technology. For more information, visit infosys.org/USA.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

