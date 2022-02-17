The fashion show will take place in Hollywood and will feature adaptive clothing and footwear from Kohl's, Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride Rite. LVMH joins as a Platinum Sponsor.

Runway Of Dreams™ Foundation Announces A Fashion Revolution Adaptive Runway Show, debuting in Los Angeles on March 8, 2022 The fashion show will take place in Hollywood and will feature adaptive clothing and footwear from Kohl's, Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride Rite. LVMH joins as a Platinum Sponsor.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway of Dreams Foundation , a nonprofit organization working towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, announced today their upcoming Los Angeles runway debut. The one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled A Fashion Revolution is presented by Kohl's and will take place at NeueHouse Studios in Hollywood.

The evening will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear from leading brands such as presenting sponsor Kohl's, and other sponsors including Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride Rite. This will be the first time these brands will be showcasing their adaptive designs on the same runway in Los Angeles. LVMH has lent its support with Platinum Sponsorship of the fashion runway event.

"Hollywood is a place that's synonymous with making dreams come to life, and it seemed fitting that we bring Runway of Dreams to Los Angeles," says Mindy Scheier, Founder, and CEO of Runway of Dreams Foundation and Gamut Management. "As with all of our events, I'm hoping this groundbreaking runway show will shine a light on this underserved population, appeal for crucial change across the fashion industry, and reveal that inclusivity doesn't stop at size or race. Everyone deserves the right to look and feel good about themselves, and consumers deserve to have that access."

Runway of Dreams' fashion show will feature over 60 models with varying disabilities and differences, ethnicities, and backgrounds to showcase mainstream adaptive clothing and footwear options and highlight necessary changes needed in the fashion industry as a whole.

An additional moment to the Los Angeles show will debut adaptive products from four rising brands including No Limbits. The inclusion of these brands is important to Runway of Dreams' ethos of inclusivity, and to spotlight up-and-coming industry brands working toward changing the fashion industry.

Featured throughout the show are models from Gamut Management , the consulting and talent management company also founded by Mindy Scheier, in 2019, to exclusively represent people with disabilities.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for A Fashion Revolution are available for purchase on RunwayofDreams.org .

About Kohl's

View original content:

SOURCE Runway of Dreams Foundation