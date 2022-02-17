UNPLUG COLLABORATIVE LAUNCHES "UNPLUGGED VILLAGE" INITIATIVE AS PART OF NATIONAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING 2022 Local communities in Austin, Bethesda, Denver, High Point, Los Angeles, San Diego, Staten Island, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. encourage off-screen experiences to celebrate the annual 24-hour respite-from-technology event

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "National Day of Unplugging," the 13th annual call-to-action and awareness campaign, led by the nonprofit Unplug Collaborative, today announced the designated "Unplugged Villages" in Austin, Bethesda, Denver, High Point, Los Angeles, San Diego, Staten Island, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Community members have pledged to participate in fun and meaningful off-screen experiences in their neighborhoods and at public parks and local businesses — to celebrate the 24-hour respite-from-technology event — taking place from sundown Friday, March 4 to sundown Saturday, March 5.

One of the goals of National Day of Unplugging 2022 is for communities to organize local "Unplugged Village" experiences

Emerging from a two-year period of near-constant screen fatigue and gathering restrictions, coupled with reliance on devices for social interactions, one of the goals of National Day of Unplugging 2022 is for communities to organize local "Unplugged Village" experiences that will serve as a launching point for more face-to-face encounters throughout the year.

The "Unplugged Village" initiative has given birth to human-centric programs that range from a Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo dance music party (hosted by 22andGood4u) to smartphone nap-sack giveaways to enhance device-free dining (courtesy of Medium Rare Restaurants); local history immersion at civic institutions like High Point Museum; visits to public parks, beaches, farmers' markets, and wineries; reading, gardening, picnicking and nature scavenger hunts with programming partner, Latino Outdoors; and dozens of arts and crafts ideas such as rock painting (inspired by The Kindness Rocks Project), mess-free creative art projects courtesy of Wikki Stix, and DIY woodworking for kids (free kits provided by The Home Depot, Inc.).

For more than a decade, National Day of Unplugging has inspired thousands of families, schools, communities, religious organizations, and businesses around the world to use its platform and free event and activity resources to adopt a healthy balance with technology use in their daily lives.

To start a local Unplugged Village and view the full list of suggested activities of what to do on NDU 2022, visit, nationaldayofunplugging.com.

Unplug Collaborative (Kim Cavallo, executive director; Claudia Erickson, director of partnerships) is a nonprofit organization that supports educators, leaders, and organizers who want to see their communities elevate human connection over digital engagement. Visit UnplugCollaborative.org.

