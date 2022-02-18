Learning About San Marzano DOP Tomatoes at Eataly Downtown NYC has its Rewards

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to Eataly's Downtown NYC location will have a chance to win a $100 gift card each day from February 16th to the 22nd. The in-store promotion will give shoppers information about the best quality, San Marzano DOP canned tomatoes, and how to source them in stores and online. After filling out a questionnaire, each guest will have a chance to win that day's prize. One winner will be randomly chosen to receive the $100 gift card each day, for seven total prizes.

Location: Eataly, Downtown - New York City, 101 Liberty St 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10007

Dates: February 16-22

Times: Every day from 3-7 pm except Sunday (20th) 12-4 pm

Did you know that the full name of these prized tomatoes is Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP? Not only should you look for this name, but more importantly, the seals on the label which ensure the quality of the tomatoes inside the can. The bright red color and flavor of these special tomatoes will never disappoint.

Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP canned tomatoes will make every dish the best it can be. For lots of simple and delicious recipes and inspiration be sure to peruse the I 🖤 San Marzano DOP website.

RECIPES: https://ilovesanmarzanodop.com/recipes/?lang=en

Looking for Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP canned tomatoes? You'll find them at quality grocery stores, specialty shops, Italian grocery markets, and online. (Be sure to look for the "DOP" and the seals that guarantee their quality.)

I 🖤 San Marzano DOP is a campaign co-financed by the European Commission - promoting San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes in the USA.

www.ilovesanmarzanodop.com #iLoveSanMarzanoDOP

Enjoy - It's From Europe!

