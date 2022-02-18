Local Investors to Renovate Apartment Community in Northeast San Antonio Redefining Multifamily Housing While Increasing the Wealth of Investment Partners

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Talents Commercial Real Estate (5TCRE), along with Totem Capital Group, would like to announce the closing of their latest development project, Aria Apartments.

South Texas Investors Group is Redefining Multifamily Housing While Creating Wealth for Investment Partners.



The complex is located on the Northeast side of San Antonio and features 170 apartment units. It is currently 99% occupied and conveniently located near major highways, industrial and large corporate workplaces, and is situated in a vibrant and growing community.

The investment team, led by 5TRCE, has over 24 years of experience in commercial and residential real estate. They identify, acquire, rehabilitate, and improve multifamily real estate properties, bringing quality housing options to residents across South Texas. The Aria Apartments renovation project will add value for residents as the community is remodeled. The development was built in 1982, and the project presented a huge opportunity to improve the community for current and future residents, and it offered an opportunity for investors to receive an equitable return on their investment dollars.

Most of the $750,000 budget will focus on interior upgrades and renovations, along with the repair and repainting of all exterior building surfaces. Plans also include renovating the leasing office and updating the workout facility. Landscaping, tree trimming, and fencing upgrades will also be included.

Abel Pacheco, Principal and President of 5TCRE, is excited to offer this investment opportunity to other investors, and says, "This project will offer current and future residents beautiful apartment living options in an area that continues to grow, and we are eager to attract new investment partners who share our vision."

Ruben Dominguez, Principal of Totem Capital Group, is the main investment partner with 5TCRE. He is passionate about their team's purpose and states, "We help investors, who align with our vision of community improvement and philanthropy, increase their net-worth and cashflow, while reducing their taxable income."

To date, the group has invested in real estate projects valued at over $80 million, enhancing nearly 1,000 apartment units. The team offers many different investment opportunities that can be tailored to fit into any investor's portfolio.

For information and interviews, contact Vincent Estrada at Aguillon Creative: vincent@aguilloncreative.com or (210) 347-3297.

To learn more about the investment partner program, the company websites feature podcasts, blog posts, and educational materials. Visit www.5tcre.com and www.totemcapitalgroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE 5T CRE; Totem Capital Group