MORE THAN US AND HENNESSY PRESENT THE B.I.G SUMMIT DURING 2022 NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More Than Us, backed by two-time NBA All-Star and serial entrepreneur Baron Davis, and Hennessy will host the B.I.G. (Business Inside the Game) Summit at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. In partnership with Sole Savy , B.I.G. Summit returns in-person and virtually to bring together experts, visionaries and urban entrepreneurs across multiple platforms in sports, media, technology and finance. This gathering will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the NBA and kick-offs with fireside chats and a panel that includes NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibb and Scott Rochelle, President & CEO of The National Basketball Retired Players Association.

"B.I.G. Summit this year marks the 75th anniversary of the NBA," said Baron Davis, Founder, More Than Us and Baron Davis Enterprises. "I'm excited to co-host this event in Cleveland as the City holds special memories for me and I'm proud to galvanize such an amazing group of leaders, brands, athletes and organizations. I see great possibilities coming from the collective pursuit of this dynamic group."

"Our partnership with Baron Davis' B.I.G. Summit builds on Hennessy's long-standing commitment to Black communities and ongoing mission to celebrate and champion cultural diversity by pushing the limits of potential for Black entrepreneurs," says Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "Via this collaboration, we aim to expand on that legacy in the most impactful and meaningful ways by providing access to resources to those demonstrating the ability to reshape Black communities through social impact."

Held from February 19-20 at the Agora Theater in Cleveland or via stream on Twitch on Slic Channel from 1-6PM EST, B.I.G. Summit will also unveil History Of The Game, a virtual, decentralized Hall of Fame experience that celebrates EVERYONE who's contributed to basketball. The History Of The Game metaverse will pay tribute to 75 of the Greatest Of All Time players (GOATS) along with other storied athletes, local legends and cultural icons. Each inductee will have a limited edition NFT collection that unlocks content, games and events in this new metaverse. History of the Game opens tonight for the first time at 5PM EST on hotg.xyz .

Also, beloved sneaker start-up and community-based marketplace, Sole Savy, will host a members only community pop-up where members can hang out, watch the panels in person and enjoy the All-Star game with others.

"Baron and his team have been such amazing supporters of our brand, and as a start-up we are excited and honored to share our first All-Star experience with B.I.G.," said Dejan Pralica, CEO and Founder of Sole Savy.

Renowned conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas will exclusively feature his artwork - That's Game - virtually in History Of The Game. Inspired by the 75th anniversary of the NBA, honoring the historical legacy, while also interrogating the sports world, the original piece of art encompasses basketball jerseys and mixed media. Thomas works primarily with themes related to perspective, identity, commodity, media and popular culture. The IRL version will be on view as part of the pop-up exhibition 'The New Black Aesthetic' for four days only, 3-blocks from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the Caxton Building.

The weekend will conclude with a brunch hosted by Girl Get Your Bag (GGYB), a collective of women championing female leaders worldwide with the goal of narrowing the gender wealth gap across a multitude of industries, where they will launch a series of NFT's that showcase and highlight women-owned brands and their voices.

Founded by two-time NBA All-Star, Serial Entrepreneur and Master Connector, Baron Davis, B.I.G. Summit strives to create a disruptive, traveling power summit that brings together experts, visionaries and urban entrepreneurs across sports, media, technology and finance. The management services operator focuses on Black, other minority and female founders, whose mission and impact investments are designed to close the wealth gap while empowering next-generation leaders. Fostering connections between the urban and diverse collective provides much-needed resources and expertise to otherwise overlooked entrepreneurs while enriching our communities.

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2022 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY.

SoleSavy is a VC-backed startup that touches all aspects of sneaker culture and makes it easier for more people to get and enjoy sneakers that are increasingly hard to acquire at retail. Founded on the notion of community and connection above all, SoleSavy is a group of communities currently hosted in digital cohorts. Through these channels, SoleSavy prepares their members with accurate information, direct purchase links, and time-sensitive alerts on key releases. The communities allow for consumers to come together digitally, build relationships over sneakers, streetwear and collectibles and ultimately foster a safe space where members can connect over their interests.

For more information, please visit www.solesavy.co m . SoleSavy is currently available in the United States and Canada. Follow SoleSavy on Instagram @ solesavy or Twitter @ solesavy .

