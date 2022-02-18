QDOBA Launches All-New Rewards Program Making it Easier for Members to Earn Flavorful Rewards Fast New streamlined experience provides greater value, rewards members with free food after fewer restaurant visits

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA , the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, today announced a series of enhancements to its popular QDOBA Rewards program, making it easier to earn free food fast. Upon joining the revamped program, all members will earn one (1) point for every $1 spent and a free entrée with just 125 points. New members who sign up will immediately receive the reward of QDOBA's signature Queso & Chips to enjoy for free on their next visit to the restaurant.

With a simplified format and two-tier loyalty system, most previous QDOBA Rewards members can now enjoy the flavors they crave for free after fewer restaurant visits. The streamlined system also makes the redemption process easier by automatically placing entrée rewards in members' wallets, so free flavor opportunities are never missed. Some highlights:

Foodie Status: Rewards members earn one (1) point per dollar spent, a free entrée at 125 points, and can reach Chef status after just 12 QDOBA visits per year.

Chef Status: Rewards members enjoy all the Foodie benefits, plus bonus perks like $2 signature Queso & Chips with every visit and seasonal opportunities to earn additional points throughout the year with crave-worthy offers and flavorful challenges.

"After listening closely to what matters most to our fans, we've introduced a simplified and easier-to-understand program that rewards people with free food fast for eating what they already love," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "Our guests appreciate that we have set up a program that gets them to flavorful rewards fast, as we've already seen a 20% increase in weekly sign-ups since the program launched."

QDOBA's research around loyalty programs found that easy redemption and relevant, compelling rewards are key to strong member engagement. According to data sourced from QDOBA's loyalty provider, Paytronix, nearly 70% of quick-serve and fast-casual patrons take advantage of loyalty programs offered by several restaurants they purchase from frequently.

"We know that a better customer experience does great things for a brand. Well-designed and executed loyalty programs, especially programs like this one, can have a substantial impact on visit frequency, incremental revenue, and overall customer lifetime value," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. "We're proud of the collaborative work that QDOBA, in partnership with the Paytronix Data Insights team, did to create a thoughtful program that keeps the customer front and center."

Flavor lovers can sign up for QDOBA Rewards by downloading the QDOBA App at the App Store or Google Play, by texting QDOBA to 73622 or by visiting www.QDOBA.com/rewards Additional terms apply.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease, or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

