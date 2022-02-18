SOFA ENTERTAINMENT AND TOPO GIGIO SRL SET FEBRUARY 18 FOR FACEBOOK ROLLOUT OF VIDEO SEGMENTS FROM 'THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW' FEATURING BELOVED ITALIAN MOUSE With 50 Appearances, Topo Gigio Holds Record As Second-Most Frequent Guest On The Groundbreaking Variety Show That Broadcast For More Than 20 Years

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFA Entertainment and UMe bring classic segments from one of the most popular variety shows in the history of television to global streaming platforms every day, amassing more than 200 million lifetime views on The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel alone. These digital efforts, which also feature themed YouTube collections such as the Topo Gigio playlist, will expand to include monthly segments, many in high-res HD, from The Ed Sullivan Show on the official Topo Gigio Facebook page beginning today as part of a new promotional collaboration between SOFA Entertainment and Topo Gigio SRL.

"Topo Gigio SRL is proud to have a longstanding relationship with SOFA Entertainment," said Salvatore Rondinelli, Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for Topo Gigio SRL. Also from Alessandro Rossi, President of Topo Gigio SRL: "We are very pleased to be able to integrate classic Topo Gigio content from The Ed Sullivan Show into Topo's Facebook posts. With over 5 million fans on FB, we will be bringing the Sullivan Show clips to new audiences throughout the world."

Created by Maria Perego (1923-2019) in the 1950s, the beloved Italian mouse became a worldwide phenomenon on The Ed Sullivan Show from his very first segment in 1962 to the end of the show's run in 1971, making a total of 50 appearances to become the second most frequent guest. The interplay between Sullivan and his popular puppet guest, which used innovative puppetry techniques to bring him to life, was sometimes scripted by Joan Rivers, one of America's most famous comedians. Topo Gigio's presence on the world stage continued after that final episode, as he went on to appear in magazines, cartoons, albums and even his own full-length motion picture. Topo Gigio animated or live-action puppet productions continue to enthrall audiences of all ages in Italy, Japan, and throughout Latin America. With more than 5 million followers on Facebook, the charming little mouse remains a pop icon to this day.

Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show brought the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.

Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated.

Topo Gigio

About Topo Gigio SRL

Topo Gigio SRL produces the 2D animated Italian children's series on Topo Gigio, the daily adventures of the first mouse living in the world of humans, in collaboration with Rai Ragazzi. The cartoon about the most famous mouse on Italian TV was created to introduce even the youngest children to the famous puppet that has cheered the childhood of many adults today, and this was the last project on which the creator of the famous puppet, Maria Perego, worked. Topo Gigio new cartoon series debuted in 2020 with great success, immediately becoming one of the most-watched children's programs in Italy in 2020, 2021 and now 2022. A new season of the show is in pre-production with RAI, the most important national Italian television network. Topo Gigio has become a phenomena on YouTube with over 400 million views.

About The Ed Sullivan Show

The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.

About SOFA Entertainment

In 1990, Andrew Solt formed SOFA Entertainment Inc. and acquired The Ed Sullivan Show from the Sullivan family. The Ed Sullivan Show is the most respected and revered variety show in television history. SOFA Entertainment is the copyright holder of the original Ed Sullivan programs and over 150 hours of newly created programming.

About UMe

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog and special markets division of Universal Music Group (UMG). Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.

