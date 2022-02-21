RITA to Host Virtual Retirement Industry Conference, "Growing Your Business in the SDIRA Industry," on March 29-30, 2022

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) is hosting a virtual conference for self-directed retirement professionals. The conference, entitled "Growing Your Business in the SDIRA Industry," will address the self-directed IRA industry's latest legislative and regulatory developments.

Important topics at the conference will include extensive insights on cryptocurrencies in IRAs and how to navigate relevant industry issues. An updated agenda is available on the conference event page (https://ritaus.org/event/spring-conference-2022). The agenda and topics are subject to change and will be updated on the site as adjustments are made.

"Attending RITA's Conferences is a must for retirement industry professionals. The value received from interacting with others in the industry and discussing current topics, challenges and issues is immeasurable," said Jeff Worley, Senior Vice President of GoldStar Trust Company (https://www.goldstartrust.com). "The knowledgeable speakers have always been on point and relevant to the constantly changing retirement landscape that we all are trying to successfully navigate."

The RITA Spring Conference will take place over Zoom and start on Tuesday, March 29 at 12:00 pm and close on Wednesday, March 30 at 6:00 pm ET. The conference includes two days of speakers and panels. Each day will end with Regular Members' only discussions.

RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. For the discounted early bird price, attendees must register by February 25, 2022. Registration is available through RITA's Eventbrite page (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-your-business-in-the-sdira-industry-tickets-253328591637).

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org .

View original content:

SOURCE RITA US