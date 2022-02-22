AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2022.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


1.61%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.13%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.67%

4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.75%, 2/01/32 

0.64%

5) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

6) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.54%

7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 


0.51%

8) Altice Financing SA  5.75%, 8/15/29 


0.49%

9) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 

0.48%

10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.46%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


6.60%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.29%

Communications - Media


6.12%

Services


3.53%

Basic


3.08%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.81%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.69%

Technology


2.62%

Capital Goods


2.56%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.39%

Transportation - Services


0.69%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.63%

Transportation - Airlines


0.32%

Other Industrial


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


45.65%

Credit Default Swaps


20.44%

SUBTOTAL


20.44%

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.26%

Finance


1.82%

REITs


1.38%

Insurance


0.75%

Other Finance


0.49%

Brokerage


0.47%

SUBTOTAL


7.17%

Utility



Electric


1.27%

Other Utility


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


1.45%

SUBTOTAL


74.71%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


3.51%

Insurance


1.51%

Finance


0.69%

REITs


0.24%

Brokerage


0.12%

Other Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


6.09%

Industrial



Basic


1.14%

Energy


0.71%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.69%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.59%

Transportation - Airlines


0.44%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.22%

Capital Goods


0.22%

Technology


0.17%

Other Industrial


0.17%

Communications - Media


0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11%

Services


0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


4.69%

Utility



Electric


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


10.82%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


5.43%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.48%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.39%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.35%

SUBTOTAL


6.65%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


5.59%

Credit Default Swaps


0.24%

SUBTOTAL


5.83%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.32%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.07%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


5.41%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


1.03%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.78%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.72%

Capital Goods


0.58%

Energy


0.42%

Other Industrial


0.29%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.25%

Communications - Media


0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.21%

Services


0.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


4.78%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.26%

Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.28%

Utility



Electric


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


5.29%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.38%

Energy


0.79%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.56%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.41%

Capital Goods


0.41%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.34%

Technology


0.19%

Transportation - Services


0.07%

Services


0.07%

Communications - Media


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


4.26%

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.38%

Banking


0.13%

Insurance


0.04%

Finance


0.02%

Other Finance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.58%

Utility



Electric


0.45%

SUBTOTAL


0.45%

SUBTOTAL


5.29%

Interest Rate Futures


4.50%

Global Governments


3.54%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


3.28%

SUBTOTAL


3.28%

Common Stocks


1.83%

Total Return Swaps


0.91%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.89%

SUBTOTAL


0.89%

Preferred Stocks



Industrial


0.38%

Financial Institutions


0.10%

SUBTOTAL


0.48%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.47%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.22%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.14%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.07%

SUBTOTAL


0.21%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.15%

SUBTOTAL


0.15%

Warrants


0.06%

Interest Rate Swaps


-0.03%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.41%

Net Cash Equivalents



Cash


1.61%

Investment Companies


0.70%

Foreign Currency


-0.03%

SUBTOTAL


2.28%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-4.54%

Swaps Offsets


-27.84%

SUBTOTAL


-32.38%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


72.71%

United Kingdom


3.24%

Canada


2.07%

France


1.65%

Luxembourg


1.63%

Brazil


1.46%

Spain


1.21%

Mexico


1.07%

Nigeria


0.78%

Germany


0.73%

Switzerland


0.66%

Italy


0.65%

Argentina


0.65%

Dominican Republic


0.62%

China


0.62%

Ukraine


0.62%

Bahrain


0.61%

Colombia


0.54%

Netherlands


0.50%

India


0.47%

Israel


0.47%

Ivory Coast


0.46%

Sweden


0.43%

Finland


0.42%

Zambia


0.39%

Ghana


0.37%

Oman


0.34%

Macau


0.34%

Peru


0.32%

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.32%

Angola


0.31%

Senegal


0.31%

Egypt


0.29%

Australia


0.29%

Gabon


0.23%

Jamaica


0.22%

Indonesia


0.22%

Ireland


0.21%

Hong Kong


0.20%

South Africa


0.19%

Ecuador


0.18%

El Salvador


0.18%

Denmark


0.14%

Turkey


0.12%

Japan


0.11%

Chile


0.10%

Bermuda


0.08%

Panama


0.06%

Venezuela


0.04%

Kuwait


0.04%

Morocco


0.04%

Cayman Islands


0.02%

Belgium


0.02%

Czech Republic


0.02%

Guatemala


0.02%

Norway


0.01%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


100.39%

Canadian Dollar


0.11%

Great British Pound


0.03%

Argentine Peso


0.01%

Norwegian Krone


0.01%

Singapore Dollar


0.01%

Swiss Franc


-0.01%

South Korean Won


-0.01%

New Zealand Dollar


-0.01%

Russian Rubles


-0.01%

Colombian Peso


-0.10%

Euro


-0.42%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


4.01%

AA


0.15%

A


1.60%

BBB


13.46%

BB


37.40%

B


25.79%

CCC


8.42%

CC


0.16%

C


0.10%

D


0.19%

Not Rated


4.44%

Short Term Investments


0.70%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.41%

N/A


3.99%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


6.97%

1 to 5 years


34.91%

5 to 10 years


45.98%

10 to 20 years


6.65%

20 to 30 years


2.64%

More Than 30 years


0.96%

Other


1.89%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


6.94%

Average Bond Price:


99.73

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


27.49%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


27.49%

Average Maturity:


6.56  Years

Effective Duration:


4.40  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,075.80 Million

Net Asset Value:


$12.48

Number of Holdings:


1661

Portfolio Turnover:


51%




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.










The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

