SELECT ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATES Revenue of $255 million generated during the fourth quarter of 2021, up 25% sequentially from the third quarter of 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Financial Information

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $255.1 million as compared to $204.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $133.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $11.2 million as compared to a net loss of $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, gross profit was $17.9 million, as compared to a gross profit of $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a gross loss of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total gross margin was 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 4.4% in the third quarter of 2021 and (3.0)% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ("D&A") for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 16.6% as compared to 15.6% for the third quarter of 2021 and 14.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $25.2 million as compared to $22.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $15.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by non-recurring transaction costs of $2.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by the deduction of $19.0 million of non-recurring bargain purchase price gains that benefited Net Income during the quarter related to our recent acquisition activity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by $2.4 million of non-recurring transaction costs, $1.6 million of non-cash losses on asset sales, $0.4 million in lease abandonment costs, and $0.8 million in other adjustments. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $3.2 million adjustment. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit (loss) before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit (loss) and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income (loss).

John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, stated, "We wrapped up 2021 with another strong quarter of sequential revenue growth while expanding margins and recording positive net income. During the fourth quarter, we accelerated the execution of our strategy to improve and bolster our base business, advance our technology, ESG and diversification efforts, and execute on strategic M&A. While the fourth quarter was relatively stable from an industry activity standpoint, we outpaced our expectations and were able to generate 25% consolidated sequential revenue growth during the quarter. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to $26.4 million, up 74% sequentially, supported by both our base business and our recent acquisitions.

"On the M&A front, we have seen meaningful contributions from our recent acquisitions, notably Complete Energy Services, which closed in the third quarter and Agua Libre and HB Rentals, which both closed in the fourth quarter. Setting aside the growth contributions from our recent M&A activity, our base business grew revenue sequentially by 14%. This continued growth was driven by a combination of market share capture and, more importantly, continued pricing improvements and operational efficiencies. Additionally, in the fourth quarter we announced an agreement to acquire Nuverra, a provider of environmental and water solutions in the Bakken, Haynesville and Northeast regions. The acquisition has been approved by a majority of Nuverra's shareholders and we anticipate it will close imminently.

"As I've mentioned before, consolidation is important for the industry, and I believe we will generate value through revenue and cost synergies resulting from these acquisitions. We will be diligent during 2022 about integrating these businesses, reducing costs and inefficiencies and generating cash through the sale of non-core or underutilized assets. With the current constructive commodity price backdrop and activity outlook, this consolidation strategy will put Select in a strong position to continue to grow the base business, meaningfully improve our pricing, capture market share and generate free cash flow.

"Through the combination of Complete, Agua Libre, HB Rentals and Nuverra, we will have added nearly $300 million of incremental annual run-rate revenue to the business since the beginning of the third quarter of 2021 through M&A. We will have also added a significant portfolio of water infrastructure assets, supported by a number of long-term contracts. These additions include more than 1.2 million barrels per day of permitted disposal capacity across the Permian, MidCon, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Bakken, Rockies and Northeast regions. When combined with our existing assets, our company-wide permitted daily disposal capacity will have increased to more than 2.0 million barrels per day, providing considerable development potential for continued expansion of gathering and recycling networks.

"Importantly, this sizable infrastructure footprint provides us with access to a significant amount of recurring, long-lived produced water volumes which can be recycled as an alternative sustainable water source in attractive areas for development. During 2021, we developed six new recycling facilities backed by long-term contracts, increasing our overall recycling capacity to more than 525,000 barrels per day. I am confident that these recently constructed assets combined with our recently acquired assets position us extremely well to continue to develop new recycling opportunities, balance water logistics across multiple customers and support our customers in reaching their sustainability goals in the years to come.

"Ultimately, I am excited about our recent financial performance, M&A execution, our recycling projects and our other sustainability-focused investments. I firmly believe the consolidation strategy we've undertaken is needed in the marketplace and we are well positioned to execute on additional opportunities ahead. With growing activity, strong commodity prices and improved operational and financial performance, the future remains bright," concluded Schmitz.

Business Segment Information

The Water Services segment generated revenues of $140.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $112.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $59.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 15.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 15.8% in the third quarter of 2021 and 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues improved 25.1% sequentially, driven by roughly equal contributions from the existing business and the acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter. Looking at the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects to see 5% – 10% revenue growth with modest improvements to gross margins before D&A, supported by continued pricing improvements, market activity and incremental contributions from the pending acquisition of Nuverra.

The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $36.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 25.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 22.5% in the third quarter of 2021 and 30.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues improved 27.4% sequentially while pulling through 37.9% incremental margins, driven primarily by a combination of contributions from the Agua Libre acquisition and the Northern Delaware pipelines and related logistics. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company anticipates the combination of the contributions from the recent acquisitions, including the pending Nuverra acquisition, and the recently completed recycling projects will result in 10% – 15% revenue growth, with gross margins before D&A in mid- to high-20 percent range.

The Oilfield Chemicals segment generated revenues of $67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $55.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin before D&A for Oilfield Chemicals was 12.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 10.5% in the third quarter of 2021 and 12.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues improved 22.0% sequentially, well exceeding expectations, driven by growth in the Permian and MidCon regions. Gross margins improved sequentially driven by a combination of the reactivation of the Tyler manufacturing facility and pricing improvements. Supported by the recent strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company anticipates relatively stable revenues in this segment during the first quarter of 2022 with modest improvements to gross margins before D&A.

Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($2.4) million as compared to ($2.5) million in the third quarter of 2021 and ($14.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.1 million, comprised of $10.1 million of capital expenditures, partially offset by $6.0 million of cash proceeds from ordinary course asset sales. Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of asset sales, was ($6.4) million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, cash flow used in investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2021 included approximately $14.4 million for the Company's acquisition of Agua Libre and $1.5 million for the Company's acquisition of HB Rentals, partially offset by $1.0 million of inflows from other investment-related activities.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Total cash and cash equivalents were $85.8 million as of December 31, 2021 as compared to $107.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the borrowing base under the revolving credit facility was $132.7 million and $140.4 million, respectively. The Company had available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, of approximately $117.1 million and $124.8 million, respectively, after giving effect to $15.6 million of outstanding letters of credit as of both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Total liquidity was $202.9 million as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $232.2 million as of September 30, 2021. The Company had 90,197,097 weighted average Class A shares outstanding and 16,221,101 weighted average Class B shares outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Acquisition of Agua Libre Midstream and Other Water Related Assets from Basic

On October 1, 2021, Select closed on the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Agua Libre and certain water-related assets and operations of Basic and assumed liabilities in connection therewith, in each case pursuant to the terms of the stalking horse asset purchase agreement previously entered into with Basic and Agua Libre and as approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on September 23, 2021 pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. As consideration for the acquisition, Select issued 902,593 shares of Class A common stock and paid $14.5 million in cash to Basic to close the transaction, subject to standard post-closing adjustments, and assumed certain liabilities.

Agua Libre is a leading provider of water midstream, logistics and production services to the oil and gas industry, including operations in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and North Dakota.

HB Rentals Acquisition

On December 3, 2021, Select closed on the acquisition of the U.S. onshore rentals and accommodations operations of HB Rentals. In consideration for this acquisition, Select issued 1.2 million shares of Class A common stock and paid $1.5 million in cash, subject to standard post-closing adjustments, to Superior to close the transaction.

With current operations in the Permian, Haynesville, MidContinent, Northeast and Rockies regions, HB Rentals operates as a leading rentals and accommodations company with a footprint across the U.S. Going forward, the Company expects to operate the HB Rentals assets within its Peak rentals and accommodations business within the Water Services segment.

Acquisition of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

On December 13, 2021 Select entered into an agreement to acquire Nuverra. Under the terms of the agreement, Nuverra stockholders will receive 0.2551 shares of Select Class A common stock for each share of Nuverra common stock, or approximately 4.15 million shares of Select Class A common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of Nuverra. Additionally, Select anticipates assuming and repaying approximately $19.0 million of Nuverra's indebtedness at closing. The transaction was unanimously approved by each of Select's and Nuverra's board of directors and a majority of Nuverra's stockholders. Accordingly, the transaction is expected to close imminently.

Nuverra is an energy-focused environmental solutions company, providing comprehensive, full-cycle environmental solutions, including the removal, treatment, recycling, transportation and disposal of restricted solids, fluids and hydrocarbons for exploration and production companies operating across the U.S., including in the Bakken, Haynesville, Marcellus and Utica Shales.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

2021

2020 Revenue





























Water Services

$ 140,727

$ 112,474

$ 59,932

$ 394,075

$ 319,766 Water Infrastructure



46,873



36,787



36,129



154,789



125,356 Oilfield Chemicals



67,528



55,372



37,278



215,756



159,983 Total revenue



255,128



204,633



133,339



764,620



605,105 Costs of revenue





























Water Services



118,994



94,667



55,745



346,730



291,734 Water Infrastructure



34,757



28,494



25,046



115,887



99,546 Oilfield Chemicals



59,012



49,583



32,554



191,115



143,550 Other



—



—



703



—



740 Depreciation and amortization



24,456



22,904



23,233



90,028



98,800 Total costs of revenue



237,219



195,648



137,281



743,760



634,370 Gross profit (loss)



17,909



8,985



(3,942)



20,860



(29,265) Operating expenses





























Selling, general and administrative



25,248



22,044



15,462



83,076



74,364 Depreciation and amortization



595



562



668



2,430



2,872 Impairment of goodwill and trademark



—



—



—



—



276,016 Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment



—



—



—



—



7,910 Lease abandonment costs



414



154



1,857



894



4,350 Total operating expenses



26,257



22,760



17,987



86,400



365,512 Loss from operations



(8,348)



(13,775)



(21,929)



(65,540)



(394,777) Other (expense) income





























(Loss) gain on sales of property and equipment and divestitures, net



(147)



315



(1,088)



(2,068)



(2,815) Interest expense, net



(457)



(419)



(503)



(1,711)



(2,136) Foreign currency gain (loss), net



1



(6)



45



2



39 Bargain purchase gain



18,985



—



—



18,985



— Other income (expense), net



1,629



(222)



1,286



673



(3,519) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit



11,663



(14,107)



(22,189)



(49,659)



(403,208) Income tax (expense) benefit



(358)



32



981



(147)



1,476 Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



(150)



(129)



—



(279)



— Net income (loss)



11,155



(14,204)



(21,208)



(50,085)



(401,732) Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,662)



2,160



3,225



7,860



63,048 Net income (loss) attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc.

$ 9,493

$ (12,044)

$ (17,983)

$ (42,225)

$ (338,684)































Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:





























Class A—Basic

$ 0.11

$ (0.14)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.48)

$ (3.98) Class B—Basic

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —































Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:





























Class A—Diluted

$ 0.10

$ (0.14)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.48)

$ (3.98) Class B—Diluted

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data)





As of December 31,



2021

2020 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 85,801

$ 169,039 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,401 and $9,157, respectively



232,824



129,392 Accounts receivable, related parties



219



69 Inventories



44,456



33,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



31,486



19,621 Total current assets



394,786



351,505 Property and equipment



943,515



878,902 Accumulated depreciation



(551,727)



(528,537) Total property and equipment, net



391,788



350,365 Right-of-use assets, net



47,732



52,331 Other intangible assets, net



108,472



116,079 Other long-term assets, net



7,414



5,079 Total assets

$ 950,192

$ 875,359 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 36,049

$ 12,995 Accrued accounts payable



52,051



21,359 Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties



1,939



519 Accrued salaries and benefits



22,233



16,279 Accrued insurance



13,408



9,788 Sales tax payable



2,706



1,415 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



19,544



12,077 Current operating lease liabilities



13,997



14,019 Current portion of finance lease obligations



113



307 Total current liabilities



162,040



88,758 Long-term operating lease liabilities



53,198



60,984 Other long-term liabilities



39,780



19,735 Total liabilities



255,018



169,477 Commitments and contingencies











Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 94,172,920 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 86,812,647 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020



942



868 Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



—



— Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



162



162 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



—



— Additional paid-in capital



950,464



909,278 Accumulated deficit



(359,472)



(317,247) Total stockholders' equity



592,096



593,061 Noncontrolling interests



103,078



112,821 Total equity



695,174



705,882 Total liabilities and equity

$ 950,192

$ 875,359

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)





















Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities













Net (loss) income

$ (50,085)

$ (401,732)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization



92,458



101,672

Net loss on disposal of property and equipment and divestitures



2,068



2,405

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



279



—

Bad debt (recovery) expense



(139)



6,373

Amortization of debt issuance costs



688



688

Inventory write-downs



239



852

Equity-based compensation



9,469



5,764

Impairment of goodwill and trademark



—



276,016

Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment



—



7,910

Bargain purchase gain



(18,985)



—

Loss on divestitures



—



410

Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investment



2,044



(1,799)

Other operating items, net



(1,795)



(407)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable



(80,127)



142,873

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(15,108)



14,886

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



42,746



(50,101)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(16,248)



105,810

Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from sale of securities



730



—

Proceeds received from divestitures



—



197

Purchase of property and equipment



(39,994)



(21,239)

Investment in note receivable



(1,101)



(3,000)

Purchase of equity method investments



(2,200)



—

Collection of note receivable



167



—

Distribution from cost method investment



180



200

Acquisitions, net of cash received



(34,740)



—

Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment



12,502



18,449

Net cash used in investing activities



(64,456)



(5,393)

Cash flows from financing activities













Borrowings from revolving line of credit



—



—

Payments on long-term debt



—



—

Payments of finance lease obligations



(320)



(264)

Proceeds from share issuance



58



76

(Distributions to) contributions from noncontrolling interests



(1,074)



354

Repurchase of common stock



(1,206)



(10,876)

Net cash used in financing activities



(2,542)



(10,710)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



8



64

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(83,238)



89,771

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



169,039



79,268

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 85,801

$ 169,039



Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures, plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains) and plus/(minus) losses/(gains) on unconsolidated entities less bargain purchase gains from business combinations. We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:





Three months ended,

Year Ended December 31,



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(in thousands)

(in thousands) Net income (loss)

$ 11,155

$ (14,204)

$ (21,208)

$ (50,085)

$ (401,732) Interest expense, net



457



419



503



1,711



2,136 Income tax expense (benefit)



358



(32)



(981)



147



(1,476) Depreciation and amortization



25,051



23,466



23,901



92,458



101,672 EBITDA



37,021



9,649



2,215



44,231



(299,400) Impairment of goodwill and trademark



—



—



—



—



276,016 Bargain purchase gain



(18,985)



—



—



(18,985)



— Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries



1,560



189



2,866



4,596



9,767 Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment



—



—



—



—



7,910 Non-recurring severance expenses



—



—



—



3,225



7,168 Non-cash compensation expenses



3,221



2,302



1,706



9,469



5,764 Non-recurring transaction costs



2,386



2,709



1,289



5,656



4,439 Lease abandonment costs



414



154



1,857



894



4,350 Yard closure costs related to consolidating operations



—



—



—



—



2,961 Other non-recurring charges



608



—



347



608



1,969 Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



150



129



—



279



— Foreign currency (gain) loss, net



(1)



6



(45)



(2)



(39) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,374

$ 15,138

$ 10,235

$ 49,971

$ 20,905

The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:





































Three months ended,

Year Ended December 31



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(in thousands)

(in thousands) Gross profit (loss) by segment





























Water services

$ 7,047

$ 4,109

$ (9,646)

$ (6,432)

$ (33,726) Water infrastructure



4,720



1,433



4,091



11,945



(1,789) Oilfield chemicals



6,142



3,443



2,316



15,347



6,990 Other



—



—



(703)



—



(740) As reported gross profit (loss)



17,909



8,985



(3,942)



20,860



(29,265)































Plus depreciation and amortization





























Water services



14,686



13,698



13,833



53,777



61,758 Water infrastructure



7,396



6,860



6,992



26,957



27,599 Oilfield chemicals



2,374



2,346



2,408



9,294



9,443 Other



—



—



—



—



— Total depreciation and amortization



24,456



22,904



23,233



90,028



98,800































Gross profit before D&A

$ 42,365

$ 31,889

$ 19,291

$ 110,888

$ 69,535































Gross profit (loss) before D&A by segment





























Water services



21,733



17,807



4,187



47,345



28,032 Water infrastructure



12,116



8,293



11,083



38,902



25,810 Oilfield chemicals



8,516



5,789



4,724



24,641



16,433 Other



—



—



(703)



—



(740) Total gross profit before D&A

$ 42,365

$ 31,889

$ 19,291

$ 110,888

$ 69,535































Gross margin before D&A by segment





























Water services



15.4%



15.8%



7.0%



12.0%



8.8% Water infrastructure



25.8%



22.5%



30.7%



25.1%



20.6% Oilfield chemicals



12.6%



10.5%



12.7%



11.4%



10.3% Other



n/a



n/a



n/a



n/a



n/a Total gross margin before D&A



16.6%



15.6%



14.5%



14.5%



11.5%

