Acer Announces the New Swift 5, a Powerful and Premium Ultraportable Laptop

Editor's Summary

The new Acer Swift 5 is a premium laptop designed for executives and mobile professionals, bringing together powerful internals and a gorgeous WQXGA screen in a thin and light chassis

The new Acer Swift 3 is a 14-inch laptop that's perfect for those with a "pick up and go" lifestyle, offering solid performance in addition to a number of stylish color options

Both of the new laptops come equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today updated its popular Swift line of notebooks with new models of the Swift 5 and Swift 3. To push the limits of what's possible with a thin and light device, these new laptops come with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, gorgeous touchscreen[1] displays, and all-day battery life: everything a mobile professional needs.

"Designed for executives and mobile professionals, the latest Acer Swift 5 offers a perfect balance of performance and portability," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. "The Intel Evo-verified laptop not only provides a great experience, it is housed in a stylish thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis featuring a gorgeous touchscreen display."

"Intel and Acer have a long history of co-engineering to deliver amazing laptops," said Josh Newman, VP and GM of Client Computing Group Mobile Innovation. "Now, more than ever, our engineers are focused on the experiences that matter most with the Intel® Evo™ platform, powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors."

Premium, Powerful, and Lightweight

The new Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) is a premium laptop designed for mobile professionals who need to work on the go and look sharp while doing so. Beneath these stylish looks, however, the laptop's CNC-machined unibody chassis lets it take advantage of a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor[1] featuring up to 12 cores with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics — all while staying a svelte 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs), thanks to aero-space grade aluminum. Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) thin package is completed by 16 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage[2].

Consciously designed for effortless use, the Swift 5 features Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader on the power button in order to provide more convenient and secure logins — from there, Cortana with Voice functions as a personal productivity assistant. The laptop has also been Intel® Evo™ verified as meeting key experience targets such as instant wake from sleep and offering 10 hours[3] of real-world battery life. In a pinch, a 30-minute charge yields over 4 hours of battery.

As a final touch, the laptop's OceanGlass™ ­touchpad has been made from ocean-bound plastic waste, providing sleek glass-like tactile feeling. This green distinction does not come at the cost of performance: the touchpad has a Microsoft Precision Touchpad certification and supports multi-finger gestures.

Gorgeous Touchscreen Display

The Acer Swift 5 features a gorgeous WQXGA (2560x1600)[1] touchscreen display, plus a number of user-centric features that help it to stand out. Users will immediately notice thin bezels on all four sides of the screen, allowing for a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio. A 16:10 aspect ratio offers more vertical real estate than the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, meaning that users can take in more of a document or spreadsheet before needing to scroll. The display is made with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass that is both tough and embedded with ionic silver to protect the surface[4].

The Swift 5 is a particularly good choice for those working from home or out and about who find themselves taking many conference calls. Its FHD MIPI webcam leverages Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide high-quality video feedback even when in low-light conditions, while technology like Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction ensures that a user's voice comes through loud and clear. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6E[5] for enhanced overall connectivity.

Cooling and Connectivity

Supporting its powerful hardware, the Swift 5 comes equipped with an impressive array of thermal solutions. Its backlit keyboard features an air inlet design that expels 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard, while an upgraded TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 heat pipes further increase airflow and thermal efficiency. Users can tailor this cooling performance to suit the task currently at hand by pressing "Fn+F" to cycle between three usage modes: silent, normal, and performance.

The Swift 5 manages to give users the best of two worlds: it's thin and light, but it also boasts a full-fledged selection of ports. Users can take advantage of two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one of which can be used to provide power to devices even when the laptop itself is turned off).

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) is an all-new 14-inch laptop well-suited to use on the go. Available in three color-washed designs, the device equips users with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. It features a bright 16:9 QHD or FHD touch[1] display and an FHD webcam with Acer's TNR technology for better video calls, while Wi-Fi 6E[5] and DTS Audio contribute to an excellent streaming experience. The essential ports are also covered: USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.

Perfect for a pick-up-and-go lifestyle, the Swift 3 can be fast charged at a moment's notice, yielding four hours of battery life off a single 30-minute charge. The Swift 3 also comes equipped with Acer's TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, which offers a 65.8%[6] improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan alone.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 1,499; in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,799; and in China in April, starting at RMB 9,999.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in April starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in April, starting at RMB 5,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [2] This model of the Swift 5 features two PCIe Gen 4 SSD Slots, each supporting 1 TB of storage capacity. [3] Battery life is measured under specific test settings and conditions pursuant to video playback test results. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc. [4] All antimicrobial solutions, including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, and silver ion antimicrobial technology do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit. The antimicrobial protection is limited to the touch surface. [5] Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices are required to reach the stated speeds/benefits of Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). [6] Based on Acer's internal lab data compared with Acer Swift 5 (2021)

