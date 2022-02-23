Local 952 Coach Operators Overwhelmingly Ratify 3-Year OCTA Contract

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local 952 is pleased to announce that Teamster Coach Operators have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract 465-30 with the Orange County Transit Authority. The new, 3-year agreement includes a signing bonus, competitive wage increases and important contract language addressing meal and rest breaks.

"I want to thank all of our Coach Operators who voted and participated in this important democratic process," Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez said. "Thank you for your patience and trust in your union leadership and bargaining committee."

Additionally, today in a special meeting the OCTA Board of Directors approved the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Today's ratification of the CBA and approval by the board ends a nearly year-long negotiating battle that was fraught with OCTA extensions, delays, insufficient offers, and members ultimately voting to go on strike February 15th. The final bargaining session lasted nearly 24 hours but averted a walkout when the Local 952 negotiating team delivered and outstanding contract to its members.

"Although these negotiations have been long and demanding, I am so proud of our team. They didn't budge from the key issues that were critical to our members and they negotiated a strong contract with exceptional improvements," Jimenez said. "This was the best contract ever negotiated in our history with the transit authority. Moreover, none of this would have been possible without the support of our OCTA Coach Operators who stood proudly behind their union."

OCTA released a statement noting the roughly 600 Teamster Coach Operators will be receiving their signing bonus and wage increases effective in the March 4 paychecks.

Teamsters Local 952 is located in Orange, California. The Local represents roughly 9,000 truck drivers, office, food and warehouse employees at a variety of locations throughout Orange County. The principal officer is Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez.

