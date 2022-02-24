SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds APTS, LAWS, MIME, and VRS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of APTS by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APTS's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of APTS common stock that they hold. If you own APTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apts

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS), in connection with LAWS' proposed merger with two of LKCM Headwater Investments' ("LKCM Headwater") portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. LKCM Headwater affiliates that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive LAWS common stock as consideration for the transactions. LAWS existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company. If you own LAWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/laws

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira Advisers LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VRS by BillerudKorsnäs AB. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VRS shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of VRS common stock that they hold. If you own VRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vrs

