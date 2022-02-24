VALOREO Announces $80 million Series B Investment Led by L Catterton <legend role="h2">Funds to support VALOREO's expansion and growth as the next gen e-commerce holding company in Latin America</legend>

Top: Miguel Oehling, co-founder & acquisitions, Pedro Bousoño, COO, Cedrik Hoffmann, co-founder & supply chain, Julio Alcalde, CFO. Bottom: Brenda Hernandez, CPO, Stefan Florea, co-founder and co-CEO, Alex Gruell, co-founder and co-CEO, Martin Florea, co-founder and co-CEO and Andrés Paész Martínez, CTO (PRNewswire)

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VALOREO ("the Company"), the next gen e-commerce holding company, announced that it has successfully completed an $80 million Series B fundraising round led by the Latin America fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, with participation from other select investors.

The Company will use the capital to accelerate its acquisitions of outstanding LATAM e-commerce brands, enhance its unique technology platform, drive geographic expansion, and accelerate organic growth of its existing brand portfolio.

With operations in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, VALOREO acquires, operates, and scales category-leading e-commerce brands by leveraging its technology driven integration processes and best-in-class fulfillment capabilities tailored to the unique dynamics in the Latin American market. Founded in late 2020, VALOREO has experienced dramatic growth given the expansion of e-commerce in the region, which is expected to grow 30% per year through 2025.1 VALOREO has completed acquisitions of more than 25 leading local brands across a variety of categories including Beauty & Personal Care, Baby, Fitness, and Household and sells on platforms including Mercado Libre and Amazon. VALOREO has hired over 200 employees securing top talent in operations, technology, and acquisitions.

Alexander Gruell, Stefan and Martin Florea, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of VALOREO stated, "From the beginning, our focus has been on connecting consumers to high quality products at affordable prices. We have experienced blockbuster growth, and with L Catterton's support, we will solidify our position as the leading next gen e-commerce holding company in Latin America. Not only will we continue to add quality brands, but we will give our consumers the best shopping experience through an innovative tech platform. We're thrilled to take this exciting next step so we can create even more value for entrepreneurs and consumers in the regions we serve."

"I am very excited by the tremendous growth prospects we have ahead of us here at VALOREO and this investment from L Catterton will allow us to continue building out our proprietary technology as well as doubling down on our multiple operational initiatives, such as international expansion, whereby we are already bringing our existing brands to new markets. We have seen a tremendous closing of the year, surpassing our initial plan with commercial events like Black Friday yielding 90% growth for November versus the prior year, and have big plans for 2022", said Pedro Bousoño, COO of VALOREO and ex-Amazon GM.

"We have high conviction in the growth opportunities for e-commerce in Latin America – and VALOREO is uniquely positioned as a 'force for good' benefitting the entire ecosystem," said Ramiro Lauzan, a Partner in L Catterton Latin America. "Not only does VALOREO strengthen the brands, it drives growth and efficiency for the leading marketplaces.

Lauzan added, "We are excited to partner with Alexander, Martin, Stefan, and their talented team. The opportunities ahead are significant, and we look forward to leveraging our global experience in e-commerce to further strengthen VALOREO's position in the Latin American market."

VALOREO was founded in late 2020 by Martin & Stefan Florea, Alexander Gruell, Cedrik Hoffmann, and Miguel Oehling. In less than one year, the company raised $80 million in the seed and Series A rounds from investors across the globe, including KASZEK, Upper90, Presight Capital, Kingsway Capital, and FJ Labs.

L Catterton has significant experience investing in fast-growing and disruptive digital brands. Current and former investments include Function of Beauty, Restoration Hardware, Birkenstock, and Everlane. Other L Catterton Latin America investments include Ben & Frank, NotCo, Petlove, Despegar.com, OdontoCompany, Cholula, Espaçolaser, Grupo MYT, St. Marche, and Bodytech.

About VALOREO:

VALOREO is Latin America's next-gen e-commerce holding company. Founded in 2020 by Martin & Stefan Florea, Alexander Gruell, Cedrik Hoffmann, and Miguel Oehling, the team combines expertise in Private Equity, Investment Banking, e-commerce, Startups, and Supply Chain Management.

For more information, visit https://www.valoreo.com/

About L Catterton:

With more than $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Media Contact:

VALOREO

Julia Jannuzzi

Communications Lead

julia@valoreo.com

+55 11 97673.5302

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton

Managing Director, Firm Communications

media@lcatterton.com

203.742.5185

1 According to the Beyond Borders study created by EBANX

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VALOREO