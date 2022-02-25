BUFFALO 8 AND PICTURE BUSINESS RELEASE TRAILER FOR UPCOMING SCI-FI FILM 'WITHOUT WARD' FROM DIRECTOR CORY CATALDO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo 8 and Picture Business have released a trailer for the upcoming Sci-Fi Romantic independent film WITHOUT WARD. The film stars Michael Gladis, Alexis Dziena, Marguerite Moreau, James Duval, Ring Hendricks-Tellefsen, Carole Ruggier with Harold Perrineau and Martin Landau, was directed, written and produced by Cory Cataldo along with producers Mike Klassen, Mitch Rosin, Sean Roldan, Michael Gladis, Laura Holloway, Lisa Gallant, Jay Raftery and executive producers Larry & David Frascella, Anthony Salamon, Cassian Yee and Sean Roldan. Fans can pre-order WITHOUT WARD beginning today at Apple iTunes. The film will be released digitally, March 25, 2022, on Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Vudu.

The Sci-Fi Romantic Independent film WITHOUT WARD takes place in the future where a one-world government; Contractualism, controls everything. A notable inventor, Ward (Martin Landau), creates a drug which allows people to literally live in their wildest dreams. Over the next 20 years, 50% of the world's population ends up on the drug, while the Union of United Esquires (lawyers with guns that act as the worlds police force by fulfilling and enforcing contracts), take care of them. Now, the drug is no more, and everyone who was on it is under house arrest. The film follows one dysfunctional family's quest for connection two years after they awake from the drug as they struggle with the new world order and being confined to their homes. For years they live their wildest dreams, and now they can't even leave their houses. The oldest son, Garp (Michael Gladis), longs to make his most basic dream come true and see a girl across the street, Scout (Alexis Dziena), naked in a widow. What starts as such a simple mission turns into a deep, quirky, and emotional journey, proving how important real-life connection is. Garp learns to connect with himself, and in that, to take action. At its core, WITHOUT WARD is about one man who saves the world, by standing naked in a window.

"This movie is super awesome, all about connection and it rocks actual socks" said Director, Cory Cataldo.

ABOUT BUFFALO 8

Based in Santa Monica, Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, finance and distribution. Buffalo 8 projects have been premiered and awarded at Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, and SXSW. Buffalo 8 projects include Little Men, Land of Leopald, As You Are, American Cherry, and Rodney King. At Buffalo 8, we are the fusion of an entrepreneurial culture fuse with a love of storytelling, the creative arts, and a passion for delivering original stories.

ABOUT PICTURE BUSINESS

Picture Business is an American independent production company founded in 2020 by Anthony Salamon, Sean Roldan and John Morihara that specializes in developing and creating original content, quality storytelling, and film and television production. It is based in Los Angeles.

