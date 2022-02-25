EvolutionIQ Executive Co-Chairs the International Claims Association's Insurance Technology and Analytics Committee

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolutionIQ , the most rapidly adopted Claims Guidance platform amongst insurance carriers, is pleased to announce its Chief Operations Officer & Co Founder Mike Saltzman has been named Co-Chairperson to the International Claims Association's (ICA) Insurance Technology and Analytics Committee. Together with Chairwoman Wendy Berndt, Mike will facilitate technology discussions with members and industry thought leaders to address the major topics and challenges facing today's claim executives.

Mike's appointment comes as EvolutionIQ leads claims the industry's transition to leveraging claim guidance platforms for complex claims, delivering enhanced financial results and claimant satisfaction.

"I'm thrilled to join the ICA's Insurance Technology and Analytics Committee, especially at this moment when the industry is realizing the benefits of predictive technologies to benefit staff, claimants, and the bottom line," said Saltzman. "The ICA has always been at the forefront of best practice in claim handling, and I'm excited to help build our thesis on how technology, guidance and predictive processes should be used in tandem with skilled adjusters and staff members to arrive at fair, accurate and timely claim adjudication."

Before founding EvolutionIQ, Mike spent years as an investor focused on insurance companies at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. He became an expert on the effects of claims on carriers' financial results, as well as seeing the power of algorithmic strategies on Bridgewater's own processes. Mike then received his MBA at Stanford University. EvolutionIQ was started while Mike was at Stanford and his Co-Founder, Tom Vykruta, was completing a near decade-long tenure at Google, where he was a Machine Learning leader across several marquis Google products.

"Our organization is pleased Mike Saltzman has agreed to join the Insurance Technology and Analytics Committee as Co-Chairman," said Christopher Murphy, Executive Director, International Claim Association. "There is no shortage of issues confronting the claims insurance sector, and with Mike's many years of combined experience and extensive expertise in the insurance space, we strongly believe that he will provide high-caliber discussions and learnings to our community."

On the committee, Mike will be leading educational efforts, virtual seminars, and the creation of best practice guides for the industry to use in their transformation processes. The committee will also lead in-person educational sessions for claims leaders at their annual conferences. The first session was held on February 23rd at 2 PM ET, a virtual panel discussion titled " How Claims Guidance is Turning Examiners into Superheroes " with three industry leading claims executives from Reliance Standard Life Insurance, Principal Financial Group & Disability RMS.

About EvolutionIQ

EvolutionIQ is the leading provider of claims guidance software. Its software combines the predictive power of historical claims analysis with unstructured claimant data and third party information to automatically identify high-opportunity claims. Insurers choose EvolutionIQ to increase their profitability and control over complex lines of business by integrating decision intelligence into every step of the claims handling process. For more information, visit www.evolutioniq.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About ICA

ICA is the largest organization of claims professionals in the life and health insurance industry. Its specialties include life, accident, health/medical, disability, workers' compensation, and fraud. ICA members include insurance companies and claims professionals from around the world.

