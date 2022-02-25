Greater Omaha Chamber Announces 2022 Change Makers

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber Young Professionals today announced their 2022 Change Makers, sponsored by University of Nebraska at Omaha Office of Graduate Studies. These four individuals will be honored at this year's YP Summit, March 31.

"Omaha's success is spurred on by young professionals who strive to make a difference for their communities. These Change Makers have all done something extraordinary and we are proud to recognize them here. The 2022 Change Makers truly are an inspiration and an example to others," said Ana Lopez Shalla, Senior Director, Workforce Development for the Greater Omaha Chamber.

The Change Makers have been carefully selected for their commitment to the success of their community, their friends and family, and themselves by breaking down barriers and overcoming challenges through innovative and exemplary acts.

This year's Change Makers include:

Daniela Rojas Florez , Assistant Dean of Student Success, College of Saint Mary

DaShawn McGary , B.S.B.A, Co-Founder and Director, Divine Living

Leah Whitney Chavez , Executive Director and Founder, World Speaks Omaha

Theodore W. Johnson , MPA, Instructor – Aviation Institute, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Daniela Rojas Florez graduated from College of Saint Mary with a double major in art and theology, and completed her Master's in Higher Education Administration at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Daniela now serves as Assistant Dean for Student Success at College of Saint Mary.

DaShawn McGary is a co-founder and director of Divine Living, a home and community services-based agency through Medicaid, that provides assistance to community members with developmental disabilities.

Leah Whitney Chavez is the Executive Director and Founder of World Speaks Omaha, a nonprofit that remove barriers from our community by providing language access services and community education courses.

Theodore W. Johnson, MPA, is an Instructor within the Aviation Institute at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) who is pursuing his doctorate in public administration.

About the YP Summit

YP Summit organizers strive to provide a positive experience that energizes young professionals, celebrates many points of view, expands networks and challenges attendees —all with the goal of extending our talents.

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

