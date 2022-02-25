DENVER, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has been named a Leader in the February 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. This is the second consecutive year Lumen has been positioned in the Leader's quadrant. The report evaluated network service providers on their Ability to Execute and their Completeness of Vision.

Lumen named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Services, Global. (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies) (PRNewswire)

"Lumen's next-gen application platform is built on our world-class, resilient network that delivers critical data services to customers," said Shaun Andrews, Lumen chief marketing officer. "We believe being recognized again as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant reaffirms that a customer-first approach is the right way to help prioritize our investments and development roadmap. Offering a platform isn't just about the individual services we offer – it's also about what our customers' success looks like. We tailor-made our platform to help businesses succeed in creating next-gen digital experiences in the 4th Industrial Revolution. We're really proud of that."

Speed Read:

Lumen was positioned in the Leaders' quadrant for the first time in 2021, months after launching the Lumen Platform.

Since then, Lumen has expanded its platform, global capabilities and digital experience opportunities for its customers, including:

Learn more and read the February 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global report: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/explore/gartner-magic-quadrant-network-services.html

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Attribution: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 21 February 2022; Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumen Technologies