Alterity Therapeutics to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present a company update and participate in investor meetings at the 34th Annual Roth Conference.

The conference is taking place Monday, 14 March and Tuesday, 15 March 2022 in Dana Point, California, USA.

The Roth presentation recording is accessible now on the Alterity website under News .

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

