Berntsen International, Inc. Receives Esri's High Potential Award for Substantial Opportunities for Growth at the Esri Partner Conference

MADISON, Wis., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berntsen International, Inc., was recognized with the High Potential Award at the 2022 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 5–7, 2022. This award was presented to Berntsen International Inc., for the substantial opportunity for growth represented by its InfraMarker® Connected RFID™ solution that links the power of ArcGIS with RFID asset marking to deliver more accurate and efficient field operations.

InfraMarker by Berntsen was recognized with the High Potential Award at the 2022 Esri Partner Conference (EPC).

RFID is the fastest-growing asset identification technology in the world and is ideal for marking infrastructure products such as valves, splices, poles and more. The InfraMarker RFID app enables a direct connection between ArcGIS mobile solutions and RFID-marked assets. This simple approach improves asset locating and identification, speeds inspection and maintenance workflows, reduces errors, and supports compliance requirements.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2,700 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. Berntsen International, Inc. was one of 26 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

"Esri congratulates Berntsen International, Inc. on their 2022 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. "We are proud to partner with Berntsen to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers."

"Berntsen's partnership with Esri is the cornerstone of advancing a world that uses RFID technology to tie physical field assets to the digital representation of those assets in the GIS," said Mike Klonsinski, president of Berntsen International, Inc. "This award recognizes the importance of that future as well as InfraMarker's leadership in providing the software, products, and solutions for a Connected RFID world."

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Berntsen International, Inc.

Since 1972, Berntsen International has provided high quality marking products to define the boundaries and infrastructure of the world. Berntsen marking products have been deployed throughout the world and its survey caps and monuments are recognized as the global standard.

Berntsen's commitment to better infrastructure marking is taken to the next level with its innovative InfraMarker line of software, products, and solutions. The InfraMarker approach enables a connected infrastructure world by linking GIS platforms with RFID asset marking technology. Connected RFID infrastructure improves safety and field operations management for utilities, municipalities, and other organizations desiring better field asset management.

Berntsen is a Silver Partner in the Esri Partner Network, and InfraMarker RFID is an approved ArcGIS System Ready Specialty accessible on Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace.

