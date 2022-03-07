Final Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Talkspace, Inc. (TALK)

RADNOR, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace") (NASDAQ: TALK) f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") (NASDAQ: HEC; HECCW; HECCU). The action charges Talkspace with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Talkspace's materially misleading statements to the public, Talkspace investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: March 8, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: June 11, 2020 through November 15, 2021

Talkspace is a virtual behavior healthcare company that delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platforms. Specifically, the company offers treatment options for, inter alia, psychiatry or adolescent, individual, and couples therapy.

On June 17, 2021, HEIC shareholders voted to approve a merger at a special shareholder meeting where, following the consummation of the merger, HEIC changed its name to "Talkspace, Inc."

Then, on August 9, 2021, Talkspace issued a press release announcing the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and held a conference call to discuss the results. On the call, Talkspace revealed some issues relating to increased customer acquisition costs while downplaying their impact, and confirmed a material increase in customer acquisition costs since the beginning of the year. Following this news, Talkspace's stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 18.72%, to close at $4.82 per share on August 10, 2021.

Then, on November 15, 2021, Talkspace issued a press release announcing the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021, and revealing numerous company declines. Additionally, Talkspace announced that same day that its CEO as well as its Head of Clinical Services were both stepping down from their respective positions and as members of Talkspace's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following this news, Talkspace's stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 36.28%, to close at $2.16 per share on December 16, 2021.

Talkspace and/or former HEIC investors may, no later than March 8, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Talkspace investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

