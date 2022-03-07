HILLCREST ENERGY RETAINS TOP STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS FIRM TO SUPPORT AND EXPAND GLOBAL PRESENCE; HOSTS WEBINAR TO PROVIDE UPDATES ON HIGH-EFFICIENCY INVERTER COMMERCIALIZATION

Hillcrest webinar series continues with focus on strategic communications, market expansion and high-efficiency inverter commercialization

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for next-generation electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, announces it has retained strategic investor relations and public relations firm Lambert Global, LLC to assist with the company's efforts to expand to a more global presence.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high value, high performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. (CNW Group/Hillcrest Energy Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to tap the expertise and reach of the Lambert team to help us take the next leap in developing and commercializing critical components to make an electrified world a reality," stated Hillcrest CEO Don Currie. "We have made great progress in refining our technology and we believe our next step in maturing as a company will be to expand our reach across North America and globally as we strive for our long-term vision of a more sustainable planet."

Lambert Global is a nationally recognized integrated marketing communications firm and top-tier full-service financial communications and investor relations agency that has worked with hundreds of publicly traded and pre-IPO companies across a variety of industries. Throughout its 24-year history, Lambert has worked and continues to work with tier-one automotive suppliers, traditional internal combustion and all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturers, marquee international auto shows as well as manufacturing and aviation, aerospace and defense companies. Lambert Global has proven expertise creating robust integrated communications campaigns that measurably increase company visibility and investment brand reputation in the financial community.

"Hillcrest's commitment to creating bold solutions that will deliver a more sustainable future for people and the planet is inspiring," said Lambert Global CEO Michelle Olson, APR. "We'll lean on its 'change the world' attitude as we create innovative strategies to support its mission to optimize efficient alternative energy use across all EVs and charging platforms."

The newly established relationship with Lambert Global will be detailed as part of Hillcrest's next Amvest Capital webinar on March 8, 2022. The webinar will provide an operational overview that includes updates on the company's long-term growth initiatives, a commercialization update on Hillcrest's first-of-its-kind high-efficiency inverter (HEI) commercial prototype, and insights into the Company's strategic investor and public relations efforts. Cornell Hazelton, managing director of Lambert's advisory practice will participate in the webinar to outline the firm's approach and answer investor questions regarding the new relationship.

Investors can register for and access the webcast at the Hillcrest website: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/investors/presentations. It will begin at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT. The presentation will be uploaded to the investors section of the website shortly before the webinar begins.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high value, high performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified the future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT", on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "7HIA.F".

About Lambert

Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model in 1998 and has grown every year since, leading with strategic communications and integrated marketing campaigns that deliver to the bottom line. The national award-winning firm is a top-40 PR and top-10 IR firm with top-5 practices in Automotive and Mobility, Education, Corporate Social Responsibility and M&A/Private Equity. The firm also has robust practice areas in consumer / food & beverage, healthcare & biotech, and tourism & hospitality. Its reach spans six major talent hubs in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Houston, New York, Phoenix and St. Louis. Lambert has earned Firm of the Year honors from PR Week and PRNews, and founder Jeff Lambert was the inaugural winner of the PR industry's Diversity Action Alliance "Ally of the Year" in 2021 and was named M&A Dealmaker of the year by MiBiz. Lambert & Co. is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty, marketing and perks platform, an equity partner in minority-owned national branding and advertising agency 9thWonder Agency, and a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

