AbbVie Resolves HUMIRA® (adalimumab) U.S. Litigation with Alvotech

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced that it has resolved all U.S. HUMIRA (adalimumab) litigation with Alvotech.

Under the terms of the resolution, AbbVie will grant Alvotech a non-exclusive license to its HUMIRA-related patents in the United States, which will begin on July 1, 2023. AbbVie will make no payments of any form to Alvotech, and Alvotech will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its HUMIRA patents and acknowledges the validity and enforceability of the licensed patents. The resolution includes dismissal of the patent and trade secret litigation between AbbVie and Alvotech.

