Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2022

Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.9 billion as of February 28, 2022, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion and distributions of $197 million, partially offset by net inflows of $479 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

1/31/2022

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

2/28/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$24,195

($100)

($726)

$ -

$23,369

  Japan Subadvisory

10,535

59

(435)

(92)

10,067

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,404

17

(149)

-

6,272

Total Institutional Accounts

41,134

(24)

(1,310)

(92)

39,708

Open-end Funds

48,434

195

(1,798)

(56)

46,775

Closed-end Funds

12,506

308

(349)

(49)

12,416

Total AUM

$102,074

$479

($3,457)

($197)

$98,899

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-february-2022-301498402.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.