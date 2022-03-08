Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

- Company is advancing its integrin program and on schedule for initiating clinical studies in 2023

NORWOOD, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an immunology company, today provided corporate updates and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2021.

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

Hired Rachael Brake , Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening the Company's capabilities to expand and develop its innovative immuno-oncology pipeline.

Anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) program targeting the inhibition of TGFβ is progressing on schedule.

The 2 nd generation cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonist program is progressing through preclinical studies and regulatory pathway evaluation. In animal models of diet-induced obesity, Corbus compounds induce weight loss and impact multiple metabolic parameters, both as monotherapies and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Topline data from the National Institutes of Health-sponsored Phase 2 study of lenabasum in systemic lupus erythematosus is expected in the first half of 2022. The Company will seek partnerships to fund further development.

"We are executing on our plan to transform Corbus into a company with a novel and diversified pipeline focusing on the nexus between the immune system and cancer. Our integrin program is progressing on schedule and we look forward to entering the clinic in 2023," commented Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "We are actively engaging in business development activities with the goal of expanding our immuno-oncology pipeline."

Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End December 31, 2021:

Revenue from awards and licenses was $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $658,000 in the comparable period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue from awards and licenses was $882,000, compared to $3,937,000 in the comparable period in 2020.

Operating expenses decreased by $11.5 million to approximately $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $21.5 million in the comparable period in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses decreased by $69.9 million to approximately $56.9 million, compared to $126.7 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased clinical trial and drug manufacturing costs, and an overall reduction in compensation expense.

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $10.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.08, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of approximately $8.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.10, for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $45.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.37, compared to a net loss of approximately $111.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $1.42 for the same period in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company has $98.3 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations into the first quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

About Corbus

Corbus is an immunology company committed to connecting innovation to our purpose of improving lives by developing new medicines that target the nexus between the immune system and cancer. Corbus' current pipeline includes anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ and small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC

CRBP@jtcir.com

(833) 475-8247

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,006,632



$ 85,433,441

Investments



72,640,520





—

Restricted cash



192,475





350,000

Stock subscriptions receivable



—





960,033

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,365,010





3,712,861

Contract asset



—





1,618,296

Total current assets



100,204,637





92,074,631

Restricted cash



477,425





669,900

Property and equipment, net



2,392,696





4,067,837

Operating lease right of use assets



4,609,110





5,248,525

Other assets



46,385





234,038

Total assets

$ 107,730,253



$ 102,294,931

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Notes payable

$ 767,938



$ 710,158

Accounts payable



1,782,277





7,381,183

Accrued expenses



10,093,312





22,005,432

Derivative liability



133,710





797,000

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,136,948





1,004,063

Current portion of long-term debt



3,093,344





—

Total current liabilities



17,007,529





31,897,836

Long-term debt, net of debt discount



15,636,275





18,029,005

Other long-term liabilities



22,205





—

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



5,956,217





7,093,165

Total liabilities



38,622,226





57,020,006

Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,

125,230,881 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 150,000,000

shares authorized, and 98,852,696 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020



12,523





9,885

Additional paid-in capital



418,891,713





349,358,378

Accumulated deficit



(349,733,764)





(304,093,338)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(62,445)





—

Total stockholders' equity



69,108,027





45,274,925

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 107,730,253



$ 102,294,931



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



For the Years Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue from awards

$ —



$ 658,204



$ 881,705



$ 3,937,230

Operating expenses:























Research and development



5,763,601





16,110,287





36,445,285





98,267,213

General and administrative



4,234,760





5,360,231





20,425,444





28,480,250

Total operating expenses



9,998,361





21,470,518





56,870,729





126,747,463

Operating loss



(9,998,361)





(20,812,314)





(55,989,024)





(122,810,233)

Other income (expense), net:























Other income (expense), net



109,664





13,266,206





11,899,992





13,270,211

Interest income (expense), net



(390,899)





(679,704)





(1,830,486)





(1,028,359)

Change in fair value of derivative liability



(6,853)





(40,000)





663,290





(251,000)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss),

net



25,716





(346,058)





(384,198)





(449,999)

Other income (expense), net



(262,372)





12,200,444





10,348,598





11,540,853

Net loss

$ (10,260,733)



$ (8,611,870)



$ (45,640,426)



$ (111,269,380)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.08)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.37)



$ (1.42)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding, basic and diluted



125,230,881





87,207,293





122,990,011





78,133,289



