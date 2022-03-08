Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Kat Cole, and Simon Sinek to Join Thousands of Contractors Building the Future of the Trades this April in Los Angeles

The Future of The Trades and Technology Meet at ServiceTitan's Annual Pantheon Conference Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Kat Cole, and Simon Sinek to Join Thousands of Contractors Building the Future of the Trades this April in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , a leading cloud-based software platform built to power the trades, today announced the return of Pantheon , the boldest trades event of the year. Taking place from April 20-22 at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum, ServiceTitan's annual user conference brings contractors across North America together to harness the power of technology to supercharge their business and reach the level of success they deserve.

With over thirty sessions at Pantheon 2022, thousands of attendees will learn how to tackle today's most pressing trade industry challenges, including: digital transformation, hiring and retaining top talent, developing unique marketing strategies, building a financial roadmap to success, and more. Attendees will also get a sneak peak at the latest and greatest products and features of ServiceTitan's all-in-one, cloud-based software through informative demos and a keynote by Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President of ServiceTitan.

To attend Pantheon 2022, register here .

"It's been two years since ServiceTitan has had the privilege to welcome the trades to Los Angeles for the industry's most innovative event of the year. We're thrilled to bring this dynamic ecosystem of home and commercial service providers together for three days packed with valuable insights, world-renowned thought leaders, and industry-transforming technology," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "The trades are undergoing an extraordinary digital transformation, and Pantheon gives our customers an opportunity to learn from one another, utilize the tools they need to provide exceptional service, and grow their business. Simply put, tradespeople are the unsung heroes that work tirelessly to keep the world running. We know it. Our customers know it. And after Pantheon 2022, the world will know it too."

This year's main stage speakers feature an impressive lineup of experts and industry thought leaders including:

Earvin "Magic" Johnson , who will share his incredible journey from NBA superstardom to one of the world's most influential entrepreneurs. Magic has left his mark on businesses including Starbucks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and fosters community and economic empowerment through his investment firm, Magic Johnson Enterprises. , who will share his incredible journey from NBA superstardom to one of the world's most influential entrepreneurs. Magic has left his mark on businesses including Starbucks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and fosters community and economic empowerment through his investment firm, Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Kat Cole , who will share the most significant lessons about leadership and innovation that she's learned throughout her career. She'll explore how to identify meaningful patterns, explain the essential qualities she looks for in new hires, and address how to balance short-term trade-offs with long-term returns when introducing change. , who will share the most significant lessons about leadership and innovation that she's learned throughout her career. She'll explore how to identify meaningful patterns, explain the essential qualities she looks for in new hires, and address how to balance short-term trade-offs with long-term returns when introducing change.

Simon Sinek , who will sit down for a fireside chat with Keith Mercurio , Senior Director of Executive Success at ServiceTitan. During the conversation, Simon will share how he started to understand the difference between finite and infinite games, and that many of the struggles that organizations face exist simply because their leaders were playing with a finite mindset in a game that has no end. The leaders who embrace an infinite mindset, in stark contrast, build stronger, more innovative, more inspiring organizations. , who will sit down for a fireside chat with, Senior Director of Executive Success at ServiceTitan. During the conversation, Simon will share how he started to understand the difference between finite and infinite games, and that many of the struggles that organizations face exist simply because their leaders were playing with a finite mindset in a game that has no end. The leaders who embrace an infinite mindset, in stark contrast, build stronger, more innovative, more inspiring organizations.

ServiceTitan co-founders Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan will also be unveiling next-generation technology as the company continues on its mission to equip all tradespeople with the tools they need to succeed.

Taking place at the Los Angeles Coliseum, this year's conference will be held entirely outdoors with a unique "silent disco" style experience. Attendees will receive a pair of custom headphones to tune into the breakout sessions that they want to hear and be able to network face-to-face with their fellow tradespeople. Additional events at Pantheon include a Sunrise Yoga session and a "Titan Appreciation Party" featuring a three-time Grammy award winning surprise musical guest.

To view the full Pantheon agenda and learn more about how ServiceTitan's operating system for the trades can help you grow your business, visit ServiceTitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

