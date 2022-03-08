The Home Depot Adds Workshops for Pros to Roster of Livestreams Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business to Co-Host March Workshop on Business Cash Flow Management

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® is launching a series of virtual workshops designed to help Pro contractors manage and grow their businesses. The retailer is hosting free, interactive livestreams offering expert lessons taught by industry experts. The workshops will run every other month.

Built exclusively to help Pros run their businesses more efficiently and profitably, each virtual workshop takes a deep dive into topics that Pros want to hear. Themes include best practices in social media for business, managing business expenses, home improvement industry trends and more.

The March 8th workshop "Money in. Money Out. Manage Your Cashflow to Boost Your Business' Success" is focused on managing expenses and maximizing net operating income. Dr. Jonathan Clarke from The Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business and The Home Depot Credit team will discuss cash flow management tips to boost business success.

The Home Depot began its in-store workshop programs in 1997 with the launch of its Kids Workshop program. Currently, there are three different virtual livestreams for DIYers including Homeowner 101, DIY Workshops and Seasonal Workshops.

In addition to the new Pro Virtual Workshops, The Home Depot helps Pros through its Pro Xtra™ loyalty program which offers members-only benefits including credit offerings, volume pricing, exclusive product offers, paint rewards, perks and more.

Pro contractors with a Home Depot Pro Xtra membership can register for upcoming workshops by visiting https://www.homedepot.com/c/pro_workshops. For more information on Pro Xtra, visit www.homedepot.com/ProXtra or by visiting the Pro Desk at a local Home Depot store.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

