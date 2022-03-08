HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS HIGH NET WORTH PERSONAL INSURANCE SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC NORTHWEST INSURANCE, INC. IN WASHINGTON

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Pacific Northwest Insurance, Inc. (PNI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Located in Kirkland, Washington, PNI provides property, casualty, and personal insurance solutions to individuals and families, businesses, and high net worth individuals. This addition continues to complement and strengthen Hub's personal insurance solutions, particularly in the high net worth segment. Robert James, Principal of PNI, and the entire PNI team will join Hub Northwest and will be fully available to provide services and support to clients.

The move will provide PNI with access to Hub's distinctive resources, services, and industry-leading specialists, including claims and risk management, innovative technology solutions, and digital marketing to continue growing their business and expand their offering to clients.

PNI was represented by the consulting firm Odyssey Capital for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited