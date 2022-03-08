INTRODUCING INTANDEM: A MENTORSHIP-BASED GROWTH MARKETING PROGRAM FOR MINORITY-FOUNDED STARTUPS

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InTandem , in partnership with Google, Creatd , Hunt Club , Valence and Myosin , are launching a complimentary mentorship and education-based growth marketing program for startups with founders from underrepresented communities. The InTandem Program features a proprietary curriculum and actionable growth marketing roadmap to help prime minority-founded startups for accelerated growth as they scale post-series A funding. For 2022, InTandem will focus its efforts on supporting Black-founded, Female-founded and Latine/x/a/o-founded B2C startups.

"Funding for minority-founded businesses is gaining significant momentum. With InTandem, we have created a program and proprietary curriculum to provide high level support to these startups as they close their Series A funding and embark on a critical moment in time — the race to scale their business," said Alex Tepper, co-founder of InTandem. "Through strategic partnerships, we are able to lend technology-based growth marketing expertise and mentorship to help level the playing field for this important community."

InTandem is led by a team of seasoned growth marketing leaders hailing from top Fortune 50 companies, startup accelerators/VCs, and digital agencies and include: Sean Clayton (Exec Dir, Solutions at Mindshare) Malcolm Gillian (President & COO, Cogent Entertainment, Alex Tepper (Managing Director at $450M VC Fund) and Matt Tepper (CMO, Nutrafol).

"InTandem's formula is simple, a curriculum and mentorship powered by industry leaders, plus Google subject matter experts and products, equals success for minority-owned startups," said Matt Tepper, InTandem Co-Founder and CMO, Nutrafol.

InTandem has created and validated a structured methodology for growth, developed at top-tier digital agencies that has been implemented successfully at Fortune 50 companies and startups. Participating startups will learn from industry experts, such as Director of Brand Solutions Marketing at Meta, ex-Vice President of Design at Airbnb, and CEO / Co-Founder of Inclusive Marketing, on how to expand their growth marketing team, capabilities and partner roster to fuel growth to get to the next level.

consists of professionally-facilitated virtual round tables, group and 1:1 workshops with industry experts across Media, Data, Technology, Creative, People and Process, topic deep-dives, and a pilot development phase designed to enhance go-to-market approach, media planning, marketing organization and structure, as well as data and technology infrastructure to rapidly accelerate marketing maturity and impact.

The program is complimentary, in both cash and equity, to selected startups and is funded through the generosity of InTandem's sponsors and industry experts who are invested in accelerating the growth and success of minority-founded startups.

InTandem's technology-based partners have a passion for supporting minority-founded businesses, add value to the program curriculum, and have practical solutions as a part of the marketing mix that can help participating startups succeed during and after the program. Current partners include:

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD ), InTandem's premiere sponsor, is a creator-centric holding company focused on helping creators and brands grow through the power of technology and partnership. ), InTandem's premiere sponsor, is a creator-centric holding company focused on helping creators and brands grow through the power of technology and partnership.

Google is a technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products, including; online advertising, SEO, SEM, YouTube and more. is a technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products, including; online advertising, SEO, SEM, YouTube and more.

Valence is a platform that connects, showcases, and empowers the global Black professional community. It is also participating in the first InTandem program for 2022. is a platform that connects, showcases, and empowers the global Black professional community. It is also participating in the first InTandem program for 2022.

Myosin delivers performance insights for better, faster decisions using AI to link your brand essence, data sources and media channels. delivers performance insights for better, faster decisions using AI to link your brand essence, data sources and media channels.

Hunt Club Hunt Club is a talent company revolutionizing hiring for fast-growing digital companies. Hunt Club's technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network. Hunt Club is a talent company revolutionizing hiring for fast-growing digital companies. Hunt Club's technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network.

"InTandem's catalytic approach to accelerating the growth of minority-founded startups through technology, mentorship and marketing industry experience aligns with Creatd's commitment to empower creators to make a positive global impact through storytelling," said Laurie Weisberg, CEO, Creatd. "We're excited to work towards building something bigger together that will help shape the future of a creative community."

"The greatest competitive edge today in business is talent," said Amanda Price, VP of Marketing at Hunt Club. "People are the DNA of business, and the right talent can drive growth 10x. InTandem's mission aligns with our core values at Hunt Club and we are thrilled to partner with minority-owned startups, helping them navigate how to build powerhouse growth marketing organizations at scale."

ABOUT INTANDEM

InTandem, in partnership with Google, is a complimentary mentorship-based growth marketing program for startups with founders from underrepresented communities. The InTandem program features a proprietary curriculum and actionable growth marketing roadmap to help prime minority-founded startups for accelerated growth as they scale post-series A funding. The program is funded through the generosity of InTandem's sponsors and industry experts who are invested in accelerating the growth and success of minority-founded startups. For more information, visit: https://intandemgrowth.com/ .

ABOUT CREATD

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. For more information, visit https://creatd.com/ .

ABOUT HUNT CLUB

Hunt Club is a talent company revolutionizing hiring for fast-growing digital companies. By leveraging the power of relationships, Hunt Club's technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network. Hunt Club has built a growing professional network of over 6 million candidates and 13,000 business leaders, made up of entrepreneurs, executives, innovators, investors, and team leaders, who help introduce and connect top talent, delivering the most efficient and effective hiring experience for employers and candidates. https://www.huntclub.com/

ABOUT VALENCE

Valence's mission is to create new paths to success for Black professionals. The Valence platform connects, showcases and empowers the Black professional community through professional development and career opportunities, with an eye toward a future where there are generations of Black professionals who are skilled in the art of business. Valence also partners with companies to help them recruit, retain and promote Black talent. Join by signing up at www.valence.community and follow along on Instagram at @ValenceCommunity.

