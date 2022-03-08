MATSUKO Debuts Cutting-Edge Holographic Presence Technology at SXSW Pitch Competition MATSUKO's solution reconstructs people from 2D to 3D via hologram, bringing physical presence to remote communication and ushering in the metaverse

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MATSUKO , the first creator of a software-only solution for holographic communication, will premiere its technology as a finalist in the Extended Reality & Immersive Technology category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator) on March 12. MATSUKO is the world's first real-time hologram meeting app that requires only an iPhone to capture and stream people's holograms.

MATSUKO's solution is not an animated avatar but a fully expressive hologram. Using mixed and augmented reality and artificial intelligence, MATSUKO creates 3D holograms for remote communication between people. This eliminates the problems often encountered on video calls: lack of non-verbal cues, lack of engagement, and missing spatial feeling.

"If these past two years have shown us anything, it is that as humans we need each other's presence. And even though we have come a long way with remote communication, today's tools are still way too distant," said Maria Vircikova, co-founder and CEO of MATSUKO. "Our brain is wired for the third dimension, and we need a sensation of people physically being there. I'm excited to show the judges at the SXSW Pitch how our solution provides a true holographic presence and how that can help people connect emotionally."

By installing the MATSUKO app and wearing XR glasses, users experience the real presence of having colleagues and friends next to them – no avatars, no scanning, no setup. Using only the camera on their phone, people can stream their hologram in real-time to others on the call, sharing the feeling that they are all together in the same room.

Introducing this realistic holographic communication in business settings will make video conferences more effective and also reduce the need for travel costs, cutting down on emissions. Companies can use the technology when selecting candidates, for face-to-face meetings, and for team briefings. Event organizers can bring speakers closer to their audience.

MATSUKO's app has been developed for VR and mixed reality, but the company wants to impact more people. With that in mind, it will be launching the MATSUKO app for the iPhone experience. This means that everyone can now experience real volumetric holograms with just a smartphone. Hundreds of millions of people can now connect with millions of headset owners, all with the same MATSUKO app.

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11-20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, MATSUKO was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

To learn more about MATSUKO, visit its website: https://www.matsuko.com/ .

About MATSUKO

MATSUKO is the first creator of a hologram calling app that fills in that missing element in the existent ways of video conferencing - our presence. It brings people closer, improves relationships and successful collaborations while zeroing down the environmental impact.

Being founded in 2017 in Slovakia, MATSUKO builds a software-only solution that allows modeling people into three dimensions and transferring them in real space and in real-time. What makes it unique is the use of a single camera found in smartphones or computers. Our product helps to discover the future of communication today and experience a real presence with hologram meetings. Learn more about us at www.matsuko.com.

