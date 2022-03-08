Micro Focus Introduces AI-Powered Value Stream Management End-to-End Platform

<span class="legendSpanClass">The Micro Focus ValueEdge™ -Platform is a cloud-based solution designed to empower organizations to track value creation through all phases of the software development life cycle</span>

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced the general availability of the company's new ValueEdge value stream management platform, a modular, cloud-based solution that integrates with organizations' existing toolchains to improve productivity and remove friction with smart automation. This innovative, end-to-end solution provides software development organizations with the visibility to make effective decisions and improvements that balance value, quality, and risk from strategy to delivery.

MF FINAL (PRNewsfoto/Micro Focus) (PRNewswire)

"The Micro Focus ValueEdge Platform enables organizations to design and drive the creation of value through the critical phases of a software product lifecycle," said Rohit De Souza, SVP and GM of ADM at Micro Focus. "We see value stream management as transformational to how companies assess, plan, and manage how applications are created and delivered to achieve better business results."

The platform's AI-powered analytics delivers actionable insights based on deep learning and predictions. From trends to anomaly detection, ValueEdge's intelligent capabilities deliver insights and actionable analytics within its intuitive, customizable user interface. In addition, the platform's smart-policy-based pipeline tracking, and management capabilities enable autonomous delivery from ideation to release. Paired with ValueEdge's ability to manage key continuous quality and functional testing activities, the solution minimizes waste and risk while maximizing ROI for faster application delivery, improved levels of customer satisfaction and increased competitive advantage.

"In the competitive environment of Formula E, we at Jaguar TCS Racing are always working to establish a competitive edge," said James Barclay, Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing. "Driven by the success we have achieved through the partnership with Micro Focus and the implementation of their data analytics toolsets, we are excited to explore the next generation ValueEdge platform and further understand its application to the fast-paced software development race of Formula E."

With well over 100 pre-built commercial and open-source integrations, users can effortlessly integrate their existing and future toolchains using ValueEdge's REST-based APIs and SDK, while gaining greater visibility across the entire software development lifecycle.

Key features of the Micro Focus ValueEdge Platform include:

End-to-end value stream management: The fully integrated platform powers an organization's entire product delivery process, from "strategy to delivery," enabling organizations to optimize value delivery, maximize efficiency, bolster quality, and minimize risk

Cloud-based architecture: ValueEdge's cost-effective, flexible, secure design enables rapid deployment and seamless scalability to address the needs of the most demanding software teams

Intelligent, advanced analytics: The innovative solution delivers real-time, actionable insight via a customizable, intuitive interface so users can predict and take action to optimize application delivery

Continuous quality: Deliver enterprise-class levels of software quality with ValueEdge's state-of-the-art end-to-end traceability and automated workflow processes

Functional testing: The platform features extensive next generation testing capabilities including model-based testing, access to physical mobile devices and emulators, and test run optimization

Ease of integration: Over 100 purpose-built application integrations enable ease of use with an organization's existing open source or commercial software development toolchains

AI-powered automation: Effortlessly automate repetitive yet essential software delivery processes to maximize velocity and value delivery

This initial launch of the Micro Focus ValueEdge Platform will include modules for ValueEdge Insights, ValueEdge Agile, ValueEdge Quality and ValueEdge Release, with four additional cloud-based service modules planned for phased release later this year.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, focused on solving the IT dilemma—how to balance today's needs with tomorrow's opportunities. We deliver mission-critical technology and supporting services that help tens of thousands of customers worldwide manage core IT elements of their business. Strengthened by a top-10 patent portfolio and an extensive partner network, our broad set of technologies for security, IT operations, application delivery, governance, modernization, and analytics provides the innovative solutions organizations need to run and transform—at the same time.

