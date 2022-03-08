Paycor's Tax Advanced Support Team Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

CINCINNATI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, was presented with a bronze Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - Business Services Industries category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service this week.

Fielding thousands of internal emails and calls, the Tax Advanced Support Team offers top-notch support to Paycor's Implementation and Client Service Support teams while they are servicing our ever-expanding client base. Often exceeding capacity, the team knows no limit when it comes to serving clients and internal partners to ensure success. Continued training and understanding of annual tax compliance updates are a key component of the team's success of executing tasks at hand efficiently and accurately.

"Our Tax Advanced Support Team exemplifies Paycor's highest standards when it comes to supporting our client's needs. Their efforts do not go unnoticed, as we receive an influx of positive feedback based on their ability to go the extra mile," said John Warcop, Executive Vice President of Implementation. "We are very proud of this recognition as it is a testament to the hard work of the team and an exceptional reflection of Paycor."

Since the onset of the pandemic, The Tax Advanced Support Team took the upheaval to their day to day in stride, quickly adapting to the changes in tax legislation and payroll processes. Compliance is an ever-evolving task, the team has held fast at the forefront of the changes, working diligently to create assets to help clients better understand complex tax guidelines.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

