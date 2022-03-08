Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard Brings Back Free Italian Ice to Kick Off Spring

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its First Day of Spring promotion with a twist on its famous free Italian Ice giveaway on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Rita's ~600 locations combined are expected to give away approximately one million cups of their classic Italian Ice.

"While the pandemic drove the cancelation of Rita's First Day of Spring the last two years, we are so excited to move our flagship tradition forward with a new way to celebrate this year," said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "To minimize crowds and improve the overall guest experience, guests will need to download the new Rita's mobile app to receive their First Day of Spring free Ice offer. They will have one week to redeem it, so they can visit when it's convenient for them."

Guests must download the Rita's new mobile app by March 20 to receive their First Day of Spring free Ice offer. All app users will receive one free First Day of Spring Ice offer within their app account on March 20 that can be used one time over the period of a week, between March 20 – 27. Parents will be able to redeem a free Ice for their children using their app reward (all must be present in-person to receive the free Ice).

"We're excited for guests to participate in the First Day of Spring using their app, and visiting their local Rita's for a free cup of delicious, fresh-made Italian Ice," said Chadwick. "While we are celebrating the arrival of spring differently this year, guests will still get to enjoy the same cool, smooth, delightfully happy treat experience Rita's offers."

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo enhanced his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

